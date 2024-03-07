Dune-themed lunch turns Shai Hulud into a delectable chicken dish in ways no one saw coming

When culinary skill and interstellar knowledge combine, a lunch with a Dune theme could turn even Shai Hulud into a delectable chicken dish. A Reddit user recently got creative enough to do that while preparing to watch the science fiction movie Dune: Part 2 for the second time.

Denis Villeneuve's eagerly anticipated second part of Dune will bring the saga to a close. Adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, it tells the narrative of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a man drawn into an epic intergalactic conflict over the rare desert planet Arrakis. Since its release, fans have been getting quite creative in their appreciation.

A fan appreciates Dune: part Two through his culinary skills (chumba44@Reddit)

Exploring the fusion of science fiction and the culinary arts is truly thrilling for fans, and the Dune community has managed to deliver quite a few delightful surprises on this front. Fans of Herbert's book and the movie have been known to pay tribute to both works with the well-known "The Spice Must Flow Cinnamon Chicken Roulade with Turmeric Rice Dunes & Tzatziki Sauce" recipe (via Pinch Spice Market).

Fans respond enthusiastically to netizen's Dune-themed lunch

The post's intriguing fusion of science fiction and gastronomy delighted and captivated readers. Responses to this unique way of celebrating the movie with a Dune worm roll were as varied as the Arrakis dunes.

Referencing the well-known phrase "The rice must flow," some readers hilariously highlighted the complex political context of the book. For some, it was the hot sauce flowing, which added levity to the world of spices. Meanwhile, one of the fans asked if they had the recipe because they thought it looked great.

All-in-all, netizens were appreciative of the fan's creativity, the delectable-looking chicken and pastry roll recipe, and the use of chicken as its key ingredient.

What happens in Dune: Part Two?

The story of the science fiction epic film released in 2021 comes to a close in this sequel, which is based on the same-titled 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. The two movies trace Timothée Chalamet's character Paul Atreides's journey toward becoming the planet Arrakis' savior. Part Two of the science fiction movie picks up where the last one left.

The main character of Dune is Paul Atreides, a teenage son of Duke Leto who, along with his family, journeys to the desert planet Arrakis, home of the enigmatic narcotic Spice. The Atreides arrive in Arrakis to reform the production of spices and bring wealth, but it soon becomes apparent that they have fallen into a trap.

After gathering a rebellious fighting group from the local population, the Fremen, Paul is forced to flee with his mother, Lady Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson). The story ends with Paul being crowned the new Emperor, the demise of House Harkonnen, and the collapse of the regal House Corrino.

The official synopsis released by Warner Bros. and Legendary states:

"This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The tentative Blu-ray release date for Dune: Part Two is May 14, 2024, per a recent listing on Amazon.