Duran Duran, the English rock band, have announced their 2023 tour in support of their 2021 album Future Past. The tour will begin on May 27 at the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, California, and will conclude on September 19 in Toronto.

The band announced the news in a post on their official Instagram page, writing,

"Duran Duran announce their 2023 North American FUTURE PAST Arena Tour. Bastille join Nile Rodgers & CHIC as special guests on all dates. DD VIP pre-sale begins February 13 at 10am local market time. General on-sale begins Thursday, February 16 at 10am local market time."

Tickets for the North American tour will be available from February 16 at 10 am. The Live Nation Presale begins at 10 am on February 13. Citibank presale will be available to Citi Cardholders from February 13 at 2 pm to February 15 at 10 pm. The artist presale will run from February 14 at 10 pm to February 15 at 10 pm.

Tickets are priced at $495 plus processing fees.

Bastille and Nile Rodgers to accompany Duran Duran

The pop rock band Bastille, as well as R&B artist Nile Rodgers, will accompany Duran Duran on the North American leg of their tour.

The full list of venues and dates is given below:

May 27, 2023, Napa Valley, California at Bottlerock Festival

May 28,2023, San Jose, California at SAP Center

May 31,2023, Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

June 1,2023, Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

June 3,2023, Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena

June 6 ,2023, Austin, Texas at Moody Center

June 7,2023, New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

June 9,2023, The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 10,2023, Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

June 13,2023, Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

June 15,2023, Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

June 17,2023, Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 18,2023, Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena

August 24,2023, Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

August 26,2023, Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

August 28,2023, Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Augusts 29,2023, Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 31,2023 St. Paul, Minnesota at Minnesota State Fair

September 1,2023, Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 3,2023, Canandaigua, New York at CMAC

September 6,2023, Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 7,2023, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 9,2023 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

September 10, 2023, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

September 13,2023 Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 16,2023 Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

September 19 ,2023, Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Tracing the musical career of Duran Duran

Duran Duran began as a collaboration between band members Stephen Duffy, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor in Birmingham, England in 1978. Stephen Duffy left in 1979 and was replaced by Simon LeBon as the lead vocalist in 1980. LeBon was also joined by guitarist Andy Taylor, completing the core lineup.

The group released their eponymous first album, Duran Duran, in 1981. It propelled the group to critical acclaim as well as controversy. The album received positive reviews from critics, but it was marred by controversy due to the music video for the single, Girls on Film, which dealt with the exploitation of female models in the fashion and entertainment industries.

The band, however, recovered to produce several new albums in the coming years, including what is considered to be their most influential album, Rio, released in 1982. In addition to becoming the late Princess of Wales, Diana's favorite band thanks to Rio, the band is renowned for being the catalyst for the second British music wave in the US.

Duran Duran also pioneered the music video, an emerging concept back in the 1980s, with songs like Hungry Like the Wolf, shot by professional film directors like Russell Mulcahy. They also made IMAX recordings of their concerts.

