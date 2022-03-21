Durte Dom flying Tesla Jump video goes viral as LAPD offers $1,000 reward

Durte Dom has taken ownership of shocking footage showcasing a Tesa Model S going airborne on a residential street in Los Angeles. The controversial YouTuber took to his TikTok account saying that he crashed his new Tesla. The driver showed no remorse for taking part in the dangerous stunt which would not only put him in danger but pedestrians as well.

In the now viral footage, one can see the Model S approaching a hill at high speed in the Echo Park neighborhood. The car then launched into the air and crash landed next to two parked cars and garbage cans.

The driver, who has now been recognized as Dom, was not injured. No other bystanders were injured during the stunt as well. However, the Model S Tesla car has been severely damaged.

To make matters worse, Durte Dom, whose real name is Dom Zeglaitis, did not own the car. Drive Tesla Canada reported that it was a rental from Turo. The website also stated that before the content creator took ownership of his actions, he had abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Durte Dom’s stunt draws LAPD’s attention

The event reportedly took place after a Tesla Meet near San Franciso. A video of the stunt was shared by YouTuber Alex Choi, which garnered the attention of many. In the video, Choi narrated:

“So the drive went over without any incident and this random dude wanted to show me the place David Dobrik jumped his Tesla.”

A few years ago, Dom’s former friend and Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik filmed a stunt that showed a Tesla model X flying over a street bump in a Los Angeles suburb.

The viral video caught the attention of the Los Angeles Police Department. According to ABC7, the person behind the wheels will face hit-and-run charges. They also said in a statement that there is a $1,000 reward to whoever brings information leading to “the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.”

No information regarding Durte Dom facing an arrest was made public at the time of writing this article.

Why was Durte Dom "canceled" by the internet?

In March 2021, the YouTuber was accused of s*xually assaulting an intoxicated woman. The victim shared her story with Insider, which led to the downfall of the Vlog Squad member. David Dobrik was filming a vlog for his YouTube account at the same time the assault occurred.

It had also been reported that Vlog Squad members had purchased alcohol for underage girls who were present at the apartment.

Since the article was published and gained traction, David Dobrik and Durte Dom have been heavily scrutinized by many.

Six months after the article’s release, Dom released a video on his YouTube channel where he seemingly denied the assault, claiming that he had a cordial relationship with the victim. Though the YouTuber has been releasing videos since the Insider article came out, he has seen a decline in popularity.

