"Dusty" Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs"⁠ first look photos trolled: "They been stepped on or what?"

Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" is a popular sneaker released by Nike's Jordan brand. It was first introduced in 1993, during Michael Jordan's championship run with the Chicago Bulls. The shoe features a black and white colorway with red and gray accents and a unique crisscrossing strap system that provides added support and a snug fit.

The sneaker is set to be released again in 2023 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Various sneaker outlets have shared their first look at the upcoming new Air Jordan 8 via social media platforms. Some fans have loved the sneakers, but others are trolling the image of the first look as they say it looks quite "dusty," with one person even saying:

Fan commented on Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs"⁠ first look photo (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans react to Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" first look

The AJ 8 "Playoffs" is highly sought-after by sneaker collectors and fans of the Jordan brand. Its unique design, connection to Michael Jordan's championship legacy, and classic black and white colorways make it a must-have for any sneakerhead. Considering its high popularity, as mentioned earlier, Nike is about to drop the pair again in 2023 and recently released the first look of the sneakers.

The first look of the AJ 8 "Playoffs" was released by @sneakernews on Instagram and had fans reacting in the most hilarious ways. They are saying these sneakers must have been smuggled out of the shop or that they were already worn by the players. Meanwhile, others are saying that if these pairs look this dusty then they are not going to cop with the new release.

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

While some fans are trolling the shoes, there are some who love the shoes and have said that they are excited about the upcoming Air Jordan 8 release. Some said that it was an "easy cop" for them while others have been admiring the details on the sneakers.

Fan reactions (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

More about the upcoming Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs⁠"

The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs"⁠ will drop in Nike stores and select sneaker retailers for a price of $210 on September 30, 2023. Even though sneakerheads only saw the sneakers from one side, they already know what they look like because the sneakers' "True Red" colorway is one of the most famous Air Jordans ever.

The design of the AJ 8 was inspired by the bold, angular lines of fighter jets, and the shoe features a Jumpman logo on the tongue and a graphic pattern on the heel. The "Playoffs" colorway is one of the most iconic versions of the Air Jordan 8, and has been re-released several times since its initial debut.

It features a stealthy black-based nubuck upper with cross straps at the midfoot, a special graphic on the sock liner and on the heel counter, and a chenille Jumpman patch on the tongue. The sneaker was worn by Michael Jordan during his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993, and it is one of the most iconic sneakers in the Air Jordan line.

As mentioned earlier, this iteration of the AJ 8 will be released on September 30, 2023, and fans can find the shoes in Nike stores and select retailers.

