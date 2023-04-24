Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft “Cement Grey” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Cement Gray is a popular colorway in the Nike Air Jordan line of sneakers. The colorway first appeared on Air Jordan 4 in 1989, and since then, it has been used on several other Jordan models and other Nike sneakers as well.

The popularity of "Cement Gray" Nike sneakers can be attributed to a few factors. Firstly, the neutral gray color with black and white accents makes it a versatile option that can be paired with a wide range of outfits. Additionally, the Cement Gray colorway is often associated with classic designs and retro styles, which is quite appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft will now be released in the same colorway and will drop sometime in 2023. YankeeKicks released the first look at the pair via the Instagram account. There is no confirmation regarding the release date. The sneakerhead, though, has already revealed the pair's $120 price tag.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft “Cement Grey” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

At the beginning of 2022, a deconstructed design concept was introduced to the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low. The "Inside Out" series was originally a subset of Jordan Brand's efforts to reimagine its iconic silhouettes. With the addition of the official Craft label, it is now appearing in a variety of different color combinations, the most recent of which is a timeless "Cement Gray" version.

The upper is made from a combination of high-quality fabrics, including suede and canvas, and has color blocking similar to that of the mid-top version shown off in January, with the exception of the placement of various shades of gray. Light gray is used for the shoe's midfoot panel and vamp, while "Cement Gray" is used for the suede overlays and signature Swoosh.

The underfoot midsole has been given a worn look, and the canvas quarter covering, laces, and foxing provide a striking contrast to the otherwise smooth design.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft is a modern iteration of the iconic AJ 1 basketball shoe, which was originally released in 1985. Air Jordan 1 is one of the most influential and important sneakers in the history of footwear and has been worn by some of the greatest basketball players of all time, including Michael Jordan himself.

AJ 1 Low SE Craft was released as part of Jordan Brand's ongoing effort to update and modernize the classic silhouette. The shoe features a premium leather upper with a unique perforated texture, which gives it a distinctive and stylish look. The Craft version of the Air Jordan 1 Low also features a woven tongue label and tonal branding, as well as a rubber outsole for durable traction.

While Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft is a relatively new release, it has already become popular among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. The combination of premium materials, modern design elements, and classic Nike Air Jordan styling make it a highly sought-after shoe for those looking to add to their collection or simply wear a stylish and comfortable pair of sneakers.

