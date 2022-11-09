DVSN World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates and more

R&B duo DVSN have announced a tour scheduled for 2023 in support of their latest album, Working On My Karma.

DVSN, which consists of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, will kick off the tour on January 22 next year in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tour will run through Europe and the UK until February 8. The US leg of the tour will kick off on February 17 in Boston and will conclude on April 6 in Toronto.

In a statement, DVSN's Daniel Daley said:

“I’m excited to perform the new songs for the first time. But it will also be fun to perform some of the old stuff to see fan reactions in person for the first time again, and really feel the emotions with the audience as they sing along.”

The general on-sale of tickets for DVSN's tour will be available from November 11 and a pre-sale will begin on November 10 from their official website.

DVSN's Working On My Karma World Tour 2023 dates

dvsn ÷ @dvsn



Got yours ?



dvsndvsn.com

January 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

January 23 – Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

January 24 – Stockholm, Sweden – Münchenbryggeriet

January 26 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

January 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

January 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

January 30 – Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine

January 31 – Paris, France – Bataclan

February 2 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

February 3 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

February 5 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3

February 6 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 8 – London, UK – HERE at Outernet

February 17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

February 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

February 21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

February 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

February 25 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

February 26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

February 28 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

dvsn ÷ @dvsn FLORIDA we heard you… we on it FLORIDA we heard you… we on it ➗❤️

March 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

March 3 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

March 4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

March 5 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 7 – Denver, CO – Summit

March 9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

March 10 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

March 11- San Diego, CA – House of Blues

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

March 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

March 18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

March 19 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

March 21 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

March 23 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

March 24 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

March 25 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

March 27 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

March 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

March 30 – Chicago, IL – Radius

March 31 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 1 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

April 3 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

April 4 – Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre Music Theatre

April 6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

More about DVSN's new album

Working on My Karma is the R&B duo’s fourth studio album, which was released in the last week of October. The album was preceded by singles What’s Up with Jagged Edge and Don’t Take Your Love.

The duo also released their single If I Get Caught earlier, for which they drew some criticism from fans. In an interview with GQ, DVSN spoke about the song and stated:

“It did lead to great conversations and it did lead to people understanding where we're at on this album. I think it was a big risk for us to even take that. It took us five, six months to even release it, 'cause we've had it for a while but we went through all the different cycles of, 'Should this be first? Should it be something else?' After a while, all signs led to this one record.”

DVSN became part of an online controversy where people started labeling their music as toxic. However, Daley in various interviews, asserted that the song portrayed honest R&B music.

