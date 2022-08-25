Dying for a Family cast list: Maddy Hillis, Corina Akeson and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's upcoming mystery thriller, Dying for a Family, will arrive on the network on Friday, August 26, 2022. The movie focuses on a young girl out to track down her elder sister who's mysteriously disappeared. The official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime, reads:

''Life with the latest foster family seems good for teenage siblings Darcie and Hannah. But when Hannah disappears without trace, it’s down to younger sister Darcie to solve the mystery – and save the family from dark truths that threaten to destroy everything.''

The film stars Maddy Hillis, Corina Akeson, among others, in pivotal roles. Keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the film.

Lifetime's Dying for a Family cast list: Maddy Hillis and others star in pivotal roles in new mystery thriller

1) Maddy Hillis as Darcie

Maddy Hillis (Image via IMDb)

Actress Maddy Hillis essays the lead role of Darcie in Dying for a Family. Darcie decides to look for her elder sister, Hannah, who's mysteriously gone missing. Viewers can expect Hillis to deliver a memorable performance in this meaty role.

The 20-year-old actress is known for her work in Kin, Project Blue Book, and Pachinko. She also appeared in an episode of Syfy's fantasy series, The Magicians.

2) Alaska Leigh as Hannah

Alaska Leigh plays the pivotal role of Hannah, Darcy's elder sister, who goes missing in the film.

The talented actress, who's been in the industry since her childhood, is known for her performance in Lifetime's Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter. In the film, she plays the role of Bunny, for which she received high praise from viewers and critics. She's also appeared in The Silent Passenger.

3) Corina Akeson

Corina Akeson (Image via IMDb)

Actress Corina Akeson plays a pivotal role in Dying for a Family. Details about her character are being kept under wraps, but based on various reports, it is apparent that Akeson plays a crucial supporting role in the mystery drama.

Akeson is widely known for her work on The Man in the High Castle, Arrow, and Wayward Pines. Arrow fans might recognize Akeson as Amanda Westfield from the show. She appeared in the 14th episode of season 5, titled The Sin-Eater.

4) Jay Hindle

Jay Hindle (Image via IMDb)

Jay Hindle plays a prominent supporting role in Dying for a Family. Details about his character are not known at this point.

As an actor, Hindle is best known for his appearances in North to Home, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek, and Dragged Across Concrete, to name a few. He also played the role of Jack in Hallmark's popular Christmas flick, A December Bride.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Aiden Howard

Nneka Croal

Kiera Wallace

Leo Chiang

Vladimir Raiman

More details about Dying for a Family

Dying for a Family is directed by Jonathan MacPherson from a script written by Felicity Evans and Rebeca Hughes. MacPherson has previously worked on popular productions like Outlander, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The A-Team.

Lifetime hasn't released an official trailer for the film yet. Based on the synopsis of the movie, viewers can expect a thrilling character-driven drama replete with shocking twists and turns. With several highly talented actors in the cast, the audience can also look forward to some memorable performances. Fans of Lifetime's popular thrillers like Jailbreak Lovers, Big Lies in a Small Town, and A Dangerous Affair will certainly find this one quite interesting.

You can watch the upcoming mystery thriller, Dying for a Family, on Lifetime on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

Edited by Susrita Das