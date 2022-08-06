A Dangerous Affair cast list: Aubree Bouché, Charlie Bewley and others star in Lifetime thriller

Not to be confused with the 1995 film of the same name, Lifetime's A Dangerous Affair is a romantic thriller starring Aubree Bouche and Charlie Bewley. Written and directed by Christie Will Wolf, the film will be released on Lifetime on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET, and will be available to stream the next day.

Wolf's romantic thriller revolves around pilates instructor Amélie Didot, who moves to a new city in hopes of leaving her painful divorce behind and starting afresh. Just as her Pilates studio begins to take off, she gets involved in a passionate affair with one of her clients - successful journalist Pierce Dalton.

Their romance takes a dangerous turn when Pierce's ex-girlfriend comes into the picture. Her unrequited love for Pierce fuels hostility and jealousy, as a result of which, her quest to win him back turns deadly.

Will Amélie become an unsuspecting victim in her crusade? Will Pierce and Amélie manage to have a happy ending? Catch A Dangerous Affair only on Lifetime to find out.

Meanwhile, take a look at the cast of the romantic thriller and learn more about the stars.

The cast of A Dangerous Affair: Who all star in the Lifetime thriller?

1) Aubree Bouché as Amélie Didot

Playing the role of the female lead in A Dangerous Affair is Aubree Bouché, a lesser known actress relatively new to the mainstream Hollywood industry. Her film credits include Beta (2021) and The Diamond Ring (2022). She is also a singer, with her latest solo, titled Meet Me in the Dark, coming out in August.

2) Charlie Bewley as Pierce Dalton

English actor and producer Charlie Bewley will be seen playing the male lead Pierce Dalton on the Lifetime thriller. He is best known for playing the vampire Demetri in The Twilight Saga films.

He played Charles Wentworth in Nashville and guest starred as Galen Vaughn on The Vampire Diaries. He has also starred in Hammer of the Gods and the 2014 British adventure movie Rules of the Game.

3) Karlee Eldridge as Fran Gibbons

Actress Karlee Eldridge will be playing the part of Pierce's jealous and dangerous ex-girlfriend Fran Gibbons. She has previously starred in Nashville (2012), Being Mary Jane (2013), and Ballers (2014).

4) Tanya Christiansen as Barbara Gershwin

Hailing from Tennessee, Tanya Christiansen is an actress who began her career at an early age. She moved from being a host on a shopping network to film and television. Lifetime's upcoming romantic thriller will feature her in the role of Barbara Gershwin.

She is known for playing Ivana on Devious Maids and has previously appeared on The Cube, Dry Creek: America's First Frontier, and American Hostage, among others.

5) Jevon White as Kip Green

Jevon White will be seen in the role of Kip Green on Lifetime's A Dangerous Affair. He is an actor, writer, and part-time director who began his career by performing in church and auditioning in L.A. He has played small parts in movies like Holy Man and There’s Something About Mary.

White's bigger roles include the recurring role of Gilles in Start Up (2016). He has also appeared on Dynasty (2017) and Thunder Force (2021).

Don't forget to watch A Dangerous Affair, premiering on Lifetime this Saturday, August 6, at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far