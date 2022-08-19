Lifetime's Big Lies in a Small Town cast list: Rhonda Dent, Kristina Paras and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's new thriller film, Big Lies in a Small Town, is set to air on the network on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman whose daughter goes missing after they get involved in a car crash.

Directed by Danny J. Boyle, the thriller movie stars Rhonda Dent, Kristina Paras, and many others in pivotal roles. Keep reading to find out more details about the film's cast.

Big Lies in a Small Town cast list: Rhonda Dent and others promise stellar performances

1) Rhonda Dent as Rachel

Actress Rhonda Dent plays the role of Rachel, a mother who searches for her daughter after she goes missing following a car accident. Dent is a noted Canadian actress for appearing in series like That Was Then and Almost Human.

2) Kristina Paras as Hannah

Kristina Paras stars as Rachel's daughter, Hannah, who disappears following a devastating car crash. The young and promising actress has appeared in quite a few shorts, like Looking for Heroes and Tinder: Face to Face, and Jane Doe.

3) Matt Hamilton as Mark

Actor Matt Hamilton plays the role of Mark in Big Lies in a Small Town. Hamilton has essayed quite a few roles in shows like The Actress Diaries, Demo Reel, and Disney+'s Turner & Hooch.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars various others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Anna Van Hooft

Brent Stait

Ashley Alexander

Dax Belanger

Natalie von Rotsburg

The film is directed by Danny J. Boyle, and the script is penned by Nicholas Jackson.

More details about Big Lies in a Small Town plot

Big Lies in a Small Town tells the heartbreaking story of a mother's search for her daughter, who goes missing after a car crash. Things get even more complicated as she discovers that many people died in mysterious circumstances following the car accident. She soon discovers a shocking possibility and needs to act quickly to get her daughter back. The official synopsis of the series, according to Lifetime, reads:

''A young mother, Rachel, frantically searches for her teen daughter, Hannah after their car crashed outside of a small town in the middle of nowhere and her daughter goes missing. People die mysteriously in Rachel’s wake as she gets closer to finding out that the small-town doctor kidnapped her daughter.''

The description further reads,

''He and his wife never got over the tragic loss of their teen daughter and it turns out that Hannah is the perfect surrogate to take her place. Rachel desperately needs to find and rescue her daughter before she is forced to play this role for the rest of her life!''

Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping, deeply emotional, and a character-driven story about a mother's love for her child. Viewers familiar with Lifetime's catalog of thrillers like A Dangerous Affair, Fit to Kill, and Old Flames Never Die would undoubtedly find this one interesting.

Don't miss Big Lies in a Small Town on Lifetime on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das