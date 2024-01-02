Dying For Fame full cast list: Amelie Anstett, Daniel Bisla, and others star in LMN drama

Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) is set to release its drama Dying For Fame this week. Releasing on January 4, 2024, the latest drama from LMN will focus on a tabloid reporter named Anna and an influencer named Juliet.

The story will focus on a murder mystery at the core of the upcoming movie.

According to mylifetime.com, the synopsis for the LMN drama reads:

“Career-driven internet tabloid reporter Anna is assigned to write a profile about popular influencer Juliet. During Anna’s time with Juliet, she discovers that many of Juliet’s fans aren’t real. When Anna confronts Juliet about her fake followers, Juliet offers Anna a different story–one about a stalker who has been tormenting her for months.”

The synopsis further reads:

“Anna debates which article to publish but ultimately decides to proceed with the fake fans story. When Juliet is found dead, though, Anna feels guilty for not listening and helping her. Desperate to right her wrongs and uncover the killer, Anna takes matters into her own hands. Starring Dylan Raine and Amelie Anstett (2024).”

The movie stars a talented ensemble cast, from Amelie Anstett to Dylan Raine.

Dying For Fame: Amelia Anstett plays role of an influencer in the film

Amelie Anstett

In Dying For Fame, Amelie Anstett will play the role of Juliet, who is an influencer.

Anstett is an actress, dancer, and model, popular for her performances in YouTube series and many more. She debuted in the entertainment industry at the age of 12, when she participated in a YouTube submission contest. She submitted a self-recorded video in the contest, which earned her the opportunity to dance on Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour.

She rose to fame by starring in the YouTube series Chicken Girls, where she played the role of Sadie. And now the actress will play the lead role in the LMN drama feature.

Dylan Raine

Dylan Raine will be playing the role of a reporter named Anna. Her character will write a profile about an influencer named Juliet, played by Amelie Anstett. While writing the profile about Juliet, Anna will discover the fake social media followers used by the popular social media influencer. Following that, her character in the film will investigate a murder mystery, which forms the crux of the story.

Raine is popular for Blind Date (2021) and Partisans. And now, she will play the lead role in the LMN drama alongside Amelie Anstett.

Daniel Bisla

Daniel Bisla is set to appear in Dying for Fame as Front Deskman. He moved to London to pursue a career in acting. In the UK, he trained theatrically at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. Bisla is known for his work in numerous television series and mini-series.

He has starred in series such as Los Americans, Keeves: The Special, Bad Behaviour, and many more. Besides his work in the television series, he is currently training at the Anthony Gilardi Acting Studio.

David Benullo

David Benullo has directed Dying For Fame. He is known for the thriller Hostage House, which was released on Netflix. Benullo’s upcoming film, A Job To Die For, will be released this spring.

He has also directed a horror short film, Shadow Man. The short film won numerous awards and was also played at film festivals globally.

Benullo has also worked in the Jackie Chan-starrer Around the World in 80 Days and the Chloe Grace Mortez-starrer Hallowed Ground. Besides penning the script for the supernatural thriller, he also served as the director for the film.

The David Benullo-directed Dying for Fame also stars Ron Bregenzer, Shane Campayne, Kristina Clifford, Megan Henry, Ian S. Peterson, Nick Ritacco, Ty Trumbo, and Terry Woodberry in supporting roles.