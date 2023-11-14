Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, presale, venues and more 

Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from July 10, 2024, to September 7, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, Heart & Soul 2024 Tour, is a follow-up to the former's currently ongoing tour.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Rosemont, Charlotte, and Tampa, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 14, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on November 16, 2023, and can be accessed via Live Nation with the code BACKSTAGE. General tickets will be available on November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. Once available, tickets can be purchased via the official website of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago 2024 tour dates

Earth, Wind & Fire is collaborating with Chicago on the newly announced Heart & Soul 2024 North America tour. Chicago is a rock band from Chicago, Illinois, best known for their first greatest hits collection record, Chicago IX: Chicago's Greatest Hits, which was released on November 10, 1975. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago Heart & Soul 2024 tour is given below:

July 10, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

July 13, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

July 16, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 17, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 19, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

July 20, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 23, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 24, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 27, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 28, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 30, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 31, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

August 3, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 12, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 13, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 16, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 17, 2024 – West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 19, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

August 23, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

August 24, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 26, 2024 – North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

August 29, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

August 31, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 – Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord

September 3, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum

September 7, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

Earth, Wind & Fire are best known for their eighth studio album, All 'n All, which was released on November 21, 1977. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 3 on the Canadian album chart and at number 4 on the Dutch album chart respectively.