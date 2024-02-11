In EastEnders, Johnny Carter's comeback tells a story of payback and second chances. Played by Charlie Suff, Johnny's return to Walford throws him into a whirlwind of family and personal drama.

Everyone is surprised by Johnny's entrance because, being Linda Carter's son, he must cope with the fallout from his mother's relapse into alcoholism. Johnny is committed to learning the truth about Linda, and he's concentrating on Dean Wicks, the man at the root of all her issues.

Fueled by a mix of sadness and anger, Suff's character is on a mission to make things right. This leads him straight to a showdown with Dean, although it's a mess that could ruin everything for the Carter family. The big showdown will likely decide Johnny's fate and shake up Walford.

Johnny Carter will get revenge on Dean in EastEnders: Exploring the storyline

In the upcoming episodes of EastEnders, Johnny Carter intends to get back at Dean Wicks. Johnny has returned to Walford and is surprised to see his mom, Linda, struggling with her drinking problem again. Linda's addiction issues push Johnny to the brink of despair.

When Johnny finds out that Dean is back and involved in Linda's situation, he decides to go talk to him at Beale's Eels, but Ben Mitchell steps in and stops him. Johnny is determined to keep Linda out of harm, so he goes above and beyond to make sure she's always with him.

Johnny (L) and Dean (R) on EastEnders (Image via Instagram/@charliesuff and @mattdiangelo)

However, when he eventually finds out that Gina used to date Dean, it pisses him off completely. Johnny teams up with Gina to try and get rid of evidence against Linda so they can take down Dean. But their plan is upended when Dean figures out what they're up to.

Things start to spiral out of hand, and a huge argument breaks out in the Carter family, revealing all their issues. Charlie Suff brings out the inner conflict and determination of Johnny, especially with everything going on with Linda.

Who did Dean Wicks have a baby with on EastEnders?

In EastEnders, Dean Wicks has a daughter named Jade Green with Shabnam Masood. Following a one-night stand back in 2008, Shabnam got pregnant, but she decided to leave Walford soon after. She gives birth to a baby girl and names her Roya. Later on, in 2014, Shabnam returned to the show.

This revelation prompts Dean to discover the truth about their baby. Despite Shabnam's insistence that the baby is dead, Dean begins to harbor doubts. So, Roya is alive and goes by the name Jade Green now.

This news greatly impacts Dean and Shabnam and their relationship changes. When Jade Green appeared in 2015, she brought with her a new level of drama. Dean then began to navigate being a father, while dealing with his complicated past.

Final thoughts

The soap has been airing since 1985 (Image via BBC)

EastEnders is packed with intriguing stories and compelling characters that have fans hooked on the happenings in Albert Square.

Viewers can watch EastEnders on BBC One every Monday to Thursday at 7:30 pm. If they miss it, they can still watch the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer for early access.