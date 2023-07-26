Ed Gamble Hot Diggity Dog tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Comedian Ed Gamble has announced his upcoming stand-up tour, Hot Diggity Dog. The extensive trek will kick off at Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre in March and will continue until late June 2024, with a grand finale with a five-night run at London's illustrious Hackney Empire.

Known for his quick wit and infectious humor, Ed Gamble's live performances have always been a hit with audiences. The new show tout promises to be another side-splitting experience, as he brings his best material and comedic genius to stages across the UK.

Per a statement released on his website:

"I'm absolutely delighted to once again slog around the UK to perform another one of my best shows ever. Standard sort of day will be: arrive, get peri chicken delivered backstage, do the show. I can't wait."

The presale for the tour is going on now, while tickets for the general sale will go on sale July 28, 2023, at 10 am local time via Ed Gambles's official website. For more information, fans can also follow his social media handles to stay updated with the tour.

Ed Gamble's tour will begin in Canterbury and end in London

Ed Gamble will kick off the scheduled tour with his Canterbury concert, scheduled to take place on March 12, 2024. After performing in a few cities across the UK, the comedian will finally wrap up his brief tour with a London concert on November 29, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 12, 2024 - Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

March 14, 2024 - Colchester Charter Hall

March 15, 2024 - Cambridge Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 16, 2024 - Ipswich Ipswich Regent Theatre

March 17, 2024 - Norwich Theatre Royal

March 20, 2024 - Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

March 21, 2024 - Buxton Buxton Opera House

March 22, 2024 - Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre

March 23, 2024 - Aberdeen Aberdeen Music Hall

March 24, 2024 - Glasgow Theatre Royal

March 28, 2024 - Crawley Hawth, Crawley

March 29, 2024 - Swansea Swansea Grand Theatre

March 30, 2024 - Cardiff St David's Hall

April 04, 2024 - Leeds Leeds Grand Theatre

April 05, 2024 - Sheffield Sheffield City Hall

April 06, 2024 - Newcastle upon Tyne Tyne Theatre & Opera House

April 07, 2024 - York Grand Opera House

April 11, 2024 - Aylesbury Aylesbury Waterside

April 12, 2024 - Dublin Vicar Street

April 13, 2024 - Dublin Vicar Street

April 14, 2024 - Belfast Ulster Hall

April 18, 2024 - Northampton Royal & Derngate Theatre

April 19, 2024 - Portsmouth Guildhall

April 20, 2024 - Bath Bath Forum

April 21, 2024 - Cheltenham Cheltenham Town Hall

May 22, 2024 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 23, 2024 - Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre

May 24, 2024 - King's Lynn King's Lynn Corn Exchange

May 25, 2024 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 26, 2024 - Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

May 29, 2024 - Manchester Manchester Opera House

May 30, 2024 - Halifax Victoria Theatre Halifax

May 31, 2024 - Lincoln Engine Shed

June 01, 2024 - Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre

June 05, 2024 - Southend Southend Cliffs Pavilion

June 06, 2024 - Stoke Victoria Hall Stoke

June 07, 2024 - Harrogate Royal Hall

June 08, 2024 - Hull Hull City Hall

June 09, 2024 - Peterborough New Theatre Peterborough

June 13, 2024 - Brighton Brighton Dome

June 14, 2024 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

June 15, 2024 - Lowestoft Marina Theatre

June 16, 2024 - Nottingham Theatre Royal

June 19, 2024 - Guildford Guildford G Live

June 20, 2024 - Poole Lighthouse

June 21, 2024 - Yeovil Westlands Entertainment Venue

June 22, 2024 - Oxford New Theatre Oxford

June 23, 2024 - Reading Hexagon Theatre

June 25, 2024 - London Hackney Empire

June 26, 2024 - London Hackney Empire

June 27, 2024 - London Hackney Empire

June 28, 2024 - London Hackney Empire

June 29, 2024 - London Hackney Empire

Ed Gamble is a British stand-up comedian born in Hammersmith, London

Ed Gamble is a British stand-up comedian and actor known for his quick wit and infectious humor. Born on March 10, 1986, in Hammersmith, London, Ed developed an early interest in comedy. He made his debut in the comedy world during university, where he performed at various open-mic nights.

Gamble's breakthrough came in 2009 when he won the prestigious Chortle Student Comedy Award. His natural comedic talent and relatable style quickly garnered attention, leading to appearances on TV shows like Mock the Week and Russell Howard's Good News.

In 2011, Ed formed a successful double-act with fellow comedian Ray Peacock, leading to a popular podcast, Peacock and Gamble Podcast. Ed also worked as a writer for shows like Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Ask Rhod Gilbert.

Overall, with numerous live performances, successful TV appearances, and a growing fanbase, Ed Gamble continues to entertain audiences worldwide with his unique blend of observational humor and engaging storytelling.