Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop: How to buy, pre-order details, price, release date, and all you need to know

There is good news for fans of beloved rock legend Eddie Van Halen. They can now pre-order the Funko Pop collectible before its release in 2022.

It has been a year since Van Halen passed away at the age of 65, and his legacy continues to live on, stronger than ever.

Everything to know about Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop

The Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop Collectible is scheduled for release on March 15, 2022. However, customers can now book and pre-order the product in advance.

All they need to do is add the product to the cart on the official website of Entertainment Earth before its release. The product has been priced at $11.99.

It is also available for pre-order on Amazon at the same price, and people just have to pay something extra for the shipping. Van Halen’s fans expressed their gratitude towards Funko for releasing the vinyl figurine while paying tribute to the famous musician.

The vinyl figure, almost 3.75 inches tall, will come packed in a window display box and is made out of vinyl.

Funko is a pop culture consumer products company headquartered in Everett, Washington. It designs and distributes licensed pop culture products in various categories like vinyl figures, toys, board games, and more for those looking for ways to connect with pop culture brands and characters.

About Eddie Van Halen in brief

Eddie Van Halen performs onstage during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eddie Van Halen was a well-known musician and guitarist of the rock band Van Halen. He was the founder of Van Halen alongside Alex Van Halen, Mark Stone, and David Lee Roth.

Apart from being a member of Van Halen, he also pursued solo projects with his brother on film soundtracks. He also collaborated with several popular artists, including Kiss bassist Gene Simmons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Eddie Van Halen also made a cameo in the music video of Frank Sinatra’s L.A. Is My Lady. He also appeared in one episode of Café Americain and Two and a Half Men.

Edited by Ravi Iyer