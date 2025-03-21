Edible Arrangements' parent company to launch hemp drinks and edibles: All the company changes to know

Edible Arrangements' parent company Edible Brands is expanding its operations into a cannabis-products marketplace. According to CNBC, the company, which is best known for fruit bouquets, is launching Edibles.com.

Edibles.com, according to the news outlet, will soon start selling hemp drinks and edibles. The online storefront will be using the franchise network of Edible Arrangements to deliver orders.

For now, the THC e-commerce marketplace will only offer delivery to addresses in Texas. However, it also plans to roll out to other states in America, including Georgia and Texas. Notably, Edibles.com is also planning to open physical locations.

Edible Arrangements' parent company Edible Brands enters the THC Space

Starting this week, Edible Arrangements' parent company Edible Brands is setting its foot in a mainstream cannabis business. The new venture Edibles.com aims to sell low-dose THC products including drinks and gummies across the country.

Teasing the launch, the brand on March 20, 2025, shared a post and wrote on Instagram:

“Your new go-to destination for the finest infused brands! From blissful treats to refreshing social tonics, we’ve curated the best of the best to enhance your wellness journey. Whether you’re looking to unwind, energize, or simply elevate your vibe, we’ve got you covered.”

According to CNBC’s report on March 20, 2025, this new venture will begin as an e-commerce marketplace for hemp products including Cann drinks and Wana gummies. The Edibles.com website is launching this Friday and will start accepting orders from Texas.

After Texas, the e-commerce marketplace is planning to expand nationwide with Florida, Georgia and other Southeastern markets. Meanwhile, Edible Brands CEO Somia Farid Silber told CNBC:

“There’s a lot of demand for hemp products out there right now, but what people are looking for is that safe and trusted place to buy it.”

The new outlet also reports that Edibles.com will also start a brick-and-mortar location. They have a lease in Inman Park in Atlanta and are planning to add physical locations in other states as well.

Cann CEO and co-founder Jake Bullock said in a statement:

“This is a defining moment for the hemp industry. A trusted, high-quality marketplace like Edibles.com has the power to reshape the future of THC products and drive the long-term industry growth we’ve all been working toward.”

Edibles.com will deliver its online orders using the existing franchise system of Edible Arrangements. Talking about the brand’s online and physical appearance, Thomas Winstanley, the executive vice president of Edibles.com said:

“We positioned it as a way to be able to create that connection for people who may be looking for permission to try these things, who have been hearing about them. But it’s different when you walk in and see these products at a gas station, instead of seeing a collection of the nation’s leading products.”

How legalised are hemp products in America?

According to CNBC, the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp. After this, many companies began selling products with tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as THC derived from hemp. Notably, hemp is a plant that contains 0.3% or less THC.

Meanwhile, many states in America including Connecticut, have placed restrictions on how much THC a hemp product can contain.

