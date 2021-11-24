Edward Centeno drama explained as ex-girlfriend Nicole Land accuses him of grooming 

Arcade Craniac's Nicole "Nikki" Land took to her Instagram on November 22, accusing her now ex-boyfriend Edward Centeno of grooming her. Since then, the latter has come forward, denying the allegations made against him.

Nikki Land brought forward the claims after the two had broken up. Before the two announced the end of their relationship, they actively produced videos together. Although Nikki has not come forward speaking of the reasons behind their breakup, her allegations have brought fan attention.

Edward Centeno is a YouTuber who belongs to the Craniacs group as well. The gamer often posts arcade videos on his channel. The YouTuber has amassed over 2.97 million subscribers on his channel.

Nikki Land fires at Edward Centeno on Instagram

Nikki "Wwabisabi" Land belongs to the same YouTuber group where she posts similar content. Her latest video, "GRWM/Living By Myself/ Family Tea LOL," was published two weeks ago.

She recently took to her Instagram stories alleging that Edward Centeno groomed her since she was 17 years old. The latter would have been 23 years old by then. She also hinted that much more had happened during their illegal relationship, which fans knew nothing about.

Nicole Land accuses her ex- boyfriend of grooming (Image via wwabisabi/ Instagram)

She shared a picture of them taken in 2016 when she was 17 years old. The California-native went on to share several other posts from the same year. Speaking of Edward Centeno, she said on her Instagram stories:

“Literally scroll down and I have early posts from 2016 of him, I just turned 23 and he is about to be 30!!! Do that math, please. I am just tired of everything I do is not good enough and you bringing him up on my every post. I seriously can’t take it anymore. It is painful to think what has happened to me.”

She further alleged in more Instagram stories that her ex-boyfriend Edward Centeno attempted to reach out to her in hopes of becoming friends, but she cut all contact with him a week before Halloween.

Nicole Land claims to have PTSD following her grooming (Image via wwabisabi/ Instagram)

Nicole Land's grooming allegations against Edward Centeno posted on Instagram stories (Image via wwabisabi/ Instagram)

Nicole Land said in her final Instagram story:

“I literally want to be happy and for everyone to not talk about him every time I post because it is traumatizing. I’m moving on and that doesn’t make me a bad person.”

Edward Centeno responds to grooming allegations

Centeno took to his Instagram stories claiming the allegations brought forward were "fake."

He added:

"Now, I haven’t even talked about her in f**king months so we can move on with our f**king lives. But she always has to bring my f**king name up so she can be relevant because she is irrelevant now.”

Edward Centeno also asked his 479k followers on Instagram not to believe everything they see on the internet. He continued in another story:

“You know what’s the f**ked up thing, a lot of you don’t know know what happens behind the scenes after we broke up. Has she called me saying that she misses me, how much she loves me, how she took the worst decision in her life by breaking up with me?”

The YouTuber added that he wished to keep the matter private because it was their relationship that others knew nothing about. In his Instagram story, he said:

"So for her to put my name out there and make up lies like that to try to put me down because she sees my life is crappy now or I don’t know what she trying to prove or get some validation.”

At the time of writing this article, Nicole Land had not come forward responding to Centeno's Instagram stories.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha