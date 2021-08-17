Alice Ripley grooming accusations explained, after TikToker's shocking claims go viral

Broadway actress Alice Ripley has been allegedly accused of grooming teenagers. Last week, TikTok user Brie Lynn, who goes by @lovelyeobrie claimed that she was allegedly groomed by the star when she was in her early teens.
Brie shared a series of old photos with Alice Ripley on TikTok and claimed that the actress engaged in “inappropriate interactions” with her in the past. In the video, Brie wrote:
“I was groomed by a Tony Award winning Broadway actress. Our first conversation was about a photo of you in lingerie. I was TWELVE! And when I was THIRTEEN you told me that the first time we locked eyes you felt like the world stopped. You were having constant inappropriate interactions with me all while talking shit about me behind my back.”
Brie Lynn claimed that Alice Ripley abandoned her when one of her fans attempted to fatally injure the former. She also mentioned that the actress separated her from other friends.
In a follow-up video, the TikToker reportedly shared that her initial conversations with Alice Ripley began on Facebook, many of which were sexual in nature. Brie mentioned:
“She’s a little bit too kind with kids. She lets situations go to places that are inappropriate. She puts children in situations that are inappropriate.”
Following the viral video, Brie Lynn also took to Twitter to discuss the situation in detail. The influencer shared that she was invited to Alice Ripley’s private rehearsal tour for her Daily Practice concert in San Francisco along with two other teenage girls.
Brie also claimed that she spent hours in Ripley’s dressing rooms during her N2N tour. The TikToker was reportedly in denial of the situation for the past 10 years but decided to come forward with the truth upon realization.
Internet slams Alice Ripley after grooming allegations come to light
Alice Ripley is a popular American actress, singer, songwriter and media artist. She is best known for her role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal. The show earned Ripley a Tony Award for Best Actress in 2009.
The 57-year-old went on to win hearts across the globe through her work on Broadway. However, the actress was recently accused of grooming teenage girls in the past. The allegations left her fans in shock, but the majority took to social media to call out the actress for her behavior.
Brie Lynn’s TikTok videos accusing Alice Ripley of grooming went viral immediately upon release. It also prompted several other social media users to come forward with similar allegations.
One TikTok user wrote in response to the video:
“I’m from NYC and have multiple friends who took masterclasses/workshops with her and they all said she was dangerous/abusive.”
In response, another user agreed:
“Yes. I had multiple workshops with her and it always gave me goosebumps and she always touching.”
Another user wrote:
“She first tried to friend me online when I was a teen at the stage door. Always knew something was off.”
Similar claims were also made by social media users on Twitter. Following a series of allegations, netizens took to the platform to slam Alice Ripley for her inappropriate behavior:
As criticism continues to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Alice Ripley will address the situation and respond to the allegations.
The Broadway star has allegedly set her Instagram to private following the grooming accusations.
