Alice Ripley grooming accusations explained, after TikToker's shocking claims go viral

Broadway actress Alice Ripley has been allegedly accused of grooming teenagers. Last week, TikTok user Brie Lynn, who goes by @lovelyeobrie claimed that she was allegedly groomed by the star when she was in her early teens.

Brie shared a series of old photos with Alice Ripley on TikTok and claimed that the actress engaged in “inappropriate interactions” with her in the past. In the video, Brie wrote:

“I was groomed by a Tony Award winning Broadway actress. Our first conversation was about a photo of you in lingerie. I was TWELVE! And when I was THIRTEEN you told me that the first time we locked eyes you felt like the world stopped. You were having constant inappropriate interactions with me all while talking shit about me behind my back.”

Brie Lynn claimed that Alice Ripley abandoned her when one of her fans attempted to fatally injure the former. She also mentioned that the actress separated her from other friends.

this story about alice ripley was on my tiktok fyp. tw for grooming pic.twitter.com/MZgGWv93gf — kit danger (@kitshrek) August 15, 2021

In a follow-up video, the TikToker reportedly shared that her initial conversations with Alice Ripley began on Facebook, many of which were sexual in nature. Brie mentioned:

“She’s a little bit too kind with kids. She lets situations go to places that are inappropriate. She puts children in situations that are inappropriate.”

Some things I want to say about the Alice Ripley situation as the girl who posted the original video on Tiktok, a thread: — LovelyLeoBrie (@LeoBrie) August 16, 2021

Following the viral video, Brie Lynn also took to Twitter to discuss the situation in detail. The influencer shared that she was invited to Alice Ripley’s private rehearsal tour for her Daily Practice concert in San Francisco along with two other teenage girls.

Brie also claimed that she spent hours in Ripley’s dressing rooms during her N2N tour. The TikToker was reportedly in denial of the situation for the past 10 years but decided to come forward with the truth upon realization.

Internet slams Alice Ripley after grooming allegations come to light

Tony Award winning actress Alice Ripley (Image via Getty Images)

Alice Ripley is a popular American actress, singer, songwriter and media artist. She is best known for her role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal. The show earned Ripley a Tony Award for Best Actress in 2009.

The 57-year-old went on to win hearts across the globe through her work on Broadway. However, the actress was recently accused of grooming teenage girls in the past. The allegations left her fans in shock, but the majority took to social media to call out the actress for her behavior.

Brie Lynn’s TikTok videos accusing Alice Ripley of grooming went viral immediately upon release. It also prompted several other social media users to come forward with similar allegations.

One TikTok user wrote in response to the video:

“I’m from NYC and have multiple friends who took masterclasses/workshops with her and they all said she was dangerous/abusive.”

In response, another user agreed:

“Yes. I had multiple workshops with her and it always gave me goosebumps and she always touching.”

Another user wrote:

“She first tried to friend me online when I was a teen at the stage door. Always knew something was off.”

These comments under the tiktok about Alice Ripley pic.twitter.com/n9qptazaKh — maja (@mightgosour) August 15, 2021

Similar claims were also made by social media users on Twitter. Following a series of allegations, netizens took to the platform to slam Alice Ripley for her inappropriate behavior:

alice ripley called me a "beautiful young girl" and i felt kind of weird about it but i brushed it off but now i realize i was right to feel weird about it goddamn https://t.co/9Q6rkTKYNQ — natasha (@cumado) August 15, 2021

TW: grooming



When you realized you were groomed by Alice Ripley and you didn’t know it until other people came forward with their stories because you thought it was okay for a grown woman to be inappropriate with you in the name of supporting your mental illness — leo (@spookemsprout) August 15, 2021

oh, alice ripley… go fuck yourself 💙 — kayleigh ‎✪ (@betelgeusebway) August 15, 2021

BRO FUCK ALICE RIPLEY — mari (@inacornerihaunt) August 15, 2021

Can we please talk about Alice Ripley and how she sucks. — monica.blkbarbie.rambeau🇬🇭💗💛💙 (@chelsea_j2019) August 15, 2021

theatre peeps why are we not taking about this?? alice ripley is someone whose work I’ve admired for a very long time but this is just disappointing and gross pic.twitter.com/p5VvsacPD4 — Emma Kriausky (@tlhselassie) August 15, 2021

This is how The Internet first signals Oh Lord They Coming. #AliceRipley pic.twitter.com/0vRcO5jIMg — Alex Fartwick, BA, MFA, SBD (@Aleekza) August 15, 2021

cw grooming



the lack of people talking about the alice ripley situation is so jarring but not surprising at all considering how the theatre industry is rife with adults who take advantage of younger people — kate (@riverakirbys) August 15, 2021

alice ripley needs to be held accountable for her actions. this is completely unacceptable, abusive behavior. so why does our industry continue to tolerate it?



cw: grooming pic.twitter.com/NYjqR7dyxq — Grace Walker (@GraceWalkerrr) August 15, 2021

I know the allegations against Alice Ripley are true. I was in the n2n fandom at the time and I witnessed some of it, but I was too in “love” with her to see the truth. I was an adult and I should have seen it and spoken up for the victims. I’m so, so sorry I didn’t. — Jessica (@BroadwayBaby84) August 16, 2021

the shit about alice ripley is so fucking upsetting dude. nothing ever happened to me but she replied and followed me on twitter in high school and I always thought it was so cool she noticed me, I kept the screenshots in my favorites folder up until today. now I just feel sick. pic.twitter.com/OQUb34nvOW — ramona flowers (@haiIeypants) August 16, 2021

the Alice Ripley stuff is so scary and weird; especially so because N2N was a show that a LOT of young girls REALLY identified with and it’s so disgusting that she might have used that to her advantage — moll-tza ball-k soup (@mollzlols) August 15, 2021

alice ripley private her instagram yeah this bitch knows she’s in the wrong — lauren (@lovemedleys) August 15, 2021

Alice Ripley set her Instagram to private and deleted posts with comments enabled because she was being called out, she knows exactly what’s going on. — cait (@caitmarielle) August 15, 2021

As criticism continues to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Alice Ripley will address the situation and respond to the allegations.

The Broadway star has allegedly set her Instagram to private following the grooming accusations.

