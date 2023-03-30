Eggs Benedict to Crepes: IHOP 2023 spring menu explored

IHOP announced on March 29, 2023 that its biggest menu evolution to date, which includes a selection of irresistible products for breakfast, lunch, supper, and beyond, will help the brand spread more joy.

This new menu was developed in response to brand research that pinpoints the exact features that customers want from the IHOP menu, which is high-quality ingredients and alternatives that satisfy both rich and lighter desires, choices, and values.

IHOP introduces new versions of its popular Cinn-A-Stack® Pancakes, best-in-class Eggs Benedicts, Juicy Ultimate Steakburgers with a new Four-Cheese Crisp, and Sweet & Savory Crepes.

Check out what are the fresh ingredients were incorporated in the IHOP's 2023 spring line-up

Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer of IHOP, said in a press statement:

Starting with the launch of Burritos and Bowls in 2021, IHOP has been on a journey to rethink our menu by leaning into the equity of breakfast. The introduction of our most thoughtful and innovative menu evolution to-date offers new ways to enjoy everyone’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites. Every decision we made for this menu was driven by our guests and their continually evolving feedback and needs so they can enjoy our menu items how they want them, when they want them.”

Here is a closer look at the updated IHOP menu, which will be accessible nationwide beginning April 3, 2023:

New! Eggs Benedicts: From traditional ham to intense poblano spice to making bourbon bacon jam out of its hickory-smoked bacon. For this traditional breakfast favorite, IHOP now uses poached eggs and English muffins with a new high-quality hollandaise sauce that is both rich and creamy.

New! Sweet & Savory Crepes: The company's latest Sweet & Savory Crepes come in all-day varieties like Fresh Berries, Chicken Pesto, and Cinnamon Bun.

New! Fresh Salads: The newest Fresh Berries and Chopped Chicken Salads from IHOP are crafted with fresh ingredients to sate fans' appetite for lighter fare.

New! Beverages: The pancake company now provides even more beverage options to assist customers down their savory meals, from Mango Iced Tea to Strawberry Lemonade Splashers.

Cinn-A-Stack: The well-liked Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes from IHOP are once again available nationwide. Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes with cream cheese icing and cinnamon roll filling.

New! Ultimate Steakburgers: A new four-cheese crisp and bourbon bacon jam, in two delicious compositions that are sure to please fans, has been added to IHOP's Ultimate Steakburgers menu.

Each Steakburger can be upgraded with four-cheese crisp four-cheese crisp, which is made of sharp cheddar, fontal, Swiss, and gruyere cheese.

New! Fish and Shrimp: Crispy Battered Fish and Shrimp Platters are now available at participating IHOP restaurants. They come with French fries, creamy tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Earning double PanCoinsSM on all Eggs Benedict purchases from April 14–23* makes the introduction of this new menu even more delectable for International Bank of Pancakes rewards members.

A 360-degree marketing campaign that includes new menus, paid linear, digital media, social and earned media will support the launch of the new menu.

About IHOP

IHOP has been a pioneer, innovator, and authority in all things breakfast, lunch, and supper for more than 65 years. The restaurant offers a wide range of popular lunches and supper products, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls, and more. It also offers 65 unique trademarks and fresh, made-to-order breakfast alternatives.

Its restaurants provide customers with an inexpensive, routine dining experience together with a warm and welcoming service. By the end of 2022, there will be 1,781 IHOP locations worldwide, including ones in each of the 50 states as well as nine other nations.

Poll : 0 votes