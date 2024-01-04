Eileen movie ending explained: Navigating the descent into the unknown

The ending of the movie Eileen is complex and layered, revolving around the characters Eileen and Rebecca. The story reaches its climax when Eileen becomes entangled in a complicated situation involving Rebecca.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

The case involves Lee Polk, a minor who is a victim of a heinous crime.

While investigating the case, Rebecca finds herself in a violent confrontation with Lee Polk's mother, Rita. She had discovered that Rita was complicit in her husband's abusive behavior towards their son. After the climax, Rebecca asks Eileen to help her force a confession from Rita about her complicity in the abuse.

What happens at the end of Eileen?

Rita agrees that her husband had s*xually abused Lee over a prolonged period. Moreover, she revealed that she had known the truth for a while, but didn't disclose it, as it was improving her marriage with her husband.

Eileen, driven by her feelings for Rebecca, threatens Rita with her father's gun. In a disturbing turn of events, she shoots Rita in the chest, simply stating that she got upset.

Despite initiating the plan, Rebecca is horrified by Eileen's action. To save her name, the latter convinces her to frame her own father for the crime and run away together. Next, they drug Rita and plan to stage a scene implicating Eileen's father. However, Rebecca never shows up at the agreed meeting place.

Furthermore, Eileen decides to take matters into her own hands. She drives Rita, deep into the woods and leaves her to die from the car's exhaust fumes. Then, she hitchhikes out of town, likely heading to New York City, subsequently fulfilling a long-standing dream.

The film ends with Eileen smiling in the back of a truck, leaving viewers to ponder her motivations and mental state.

What does the ending of the movie mean?

This smile at the end of the movie could indicate the titular character's relief at escaping her oppressive life and the realization of her newfound power and control. Alternatively, it could reflect her disappointment at Rebecca's absence. Despite this, there is a sense of liberation from her previous life.

In addition, the ambiguity of the ending regarding Rebecca's character and her relationship with Eileen, adds to the film's mysterious and thought-provoking nature.

What is the movie about?

The film is set in 1960s Boston and revolves around the lives of two women working at a juvenile detention facility. The story centers on Eileen, a young woman employed at a Massachusetts prison, and her relationship with Rebecca, a glamorous new counselor at the prison.

Their friendship takes a dark and twisted turn, when Rebecca reveals a disturbing secret, leading Eileen onto a sinister path. The film is based on Ottessa Moshfegh's novel of the same name and was adapted for the screen by Moshfegh and Luke Goebel. It stars Anne Hathaway as Rebecca and Thomasin McKenzie as Eileen.

Notably, the film has been acclaimed for its twisted tale of obsession and has received generally favorable reviews from critics.

What is the genre of the movie?

A still from the movie. (Image via Neon)

The movie is a complex blend of various genres. It can be described as a psychological thriller with elements of drama and suspense.

The film's detailed direction and deep character exploration lend to it aspects of drama. Moreover, the storyline's focus on the evolving and intense relationship between the main characters, further emphasizes its dramatic and suspenseful qualities.