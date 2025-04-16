Elaine Wynn net worth: Fortune explored as casino billionaire, philanthropist dies at 82

Billionaire Elaine Wynn, 82, unexpectedly passed away on April 14, 2025. The popular philanthropist gained recognition as the co-founder of Wynn Resorts alongside her ex-husband Steve, which was involved in the process of establishing luxurious hotels and casinos.

Ad

In addition, she was active as a board member for other services, like education. Considering that Wynn was a part of the business world, Elaine’s fortune was estimated to be almost $2 billion at the time of her death, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation’s executive director, Punam Mathur, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the art collector died from an illness. However, further details on Elaine’s health battle are yet to be made official.

Ad

Wynn Resorts Ltd. expressed its grief in a statement shared with the outlet, saying that Elaine will be remembered for her contribution to the company’s growth to emerge as the “most esteemed luxury resort brand in the world.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

They continued praising Elaine Wynn, saying that she did a lot for children’s education, and they were thankful to her for “the enduring sense of philanthropy” implemented in their company.

The statement mentioned that Elaine Wynn took care of all the employees working under her company, and the glimpses of her “talents and special touches” can be spotted in all the resorts.

Apart from Wynn Resorts, Elaine and Steve were known for being associated with another company called Mirage, which became defunct many years ago and was taken over by the MGM Grand, Inc., following which it came to be known as MGM Resorts International.

Ad

Elaine Wynn’s net worth: Art collection, properties, and more

The New York City native became famous among the general public after the launch of Wynn Resorts many years ago. Her successful career was also her main source of income at the same time, and she became the owner of certain properties.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that Elaine Wynn was living in a luxurious enclave at the Las Vegas-based Southern Highlands Golf Club. She had a huge art collection, with one of them being the Three Studies of Lucian Freud by Francis Bacon.

Ad

Coming back to her involvement with philanthropic work, Elaine was linked to organizations like UNLV Foundation and the Nevada State Board of Education as chairman. She was additionally a board member of Communities in Schools, which offered help to students involved in some kind of risk.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elaine owned 11 million shares of Wynn Resorts following her second divorce from Steve more than ten years ago. However, Elaine Wynn was not allowed to sell the shares without being permitted by Steve, and she earned almost $60 million a year from the shares.

Ad

Ad

Steve’s business interest developed when he joined his family’s bingo parlor after graduation, and Wynn later decided to invest in the Las Vegas-based Frontier Hotel. In an interview with author Jack Sheehan on one particular occasion, Elaine Wynn said that she and Steve were confused about the kind of business they wanted to launch. She further stated:

“We hired a manager for the bingo business, and we used the proceeds from some of the good fortune we had at the bingo (parlor) as an investment – as our initial investment – in the frontier.”

Ad

Ad

Steve and Elaine spent around $2.7 billion on the first property built under their company. Her net worth kept increasing over the years, and she was selected to serve as the president of the Nevada State Board of Education. She also became the co-chairman of the Blue Ribbon Education Reform Task Force and formed her self-titled Studio for Arts Education at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Elaine Wynn’s survivors include two children, Kevyn and Gillian, alongside seven grandchildren.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More