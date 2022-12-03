Electric Forest 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates and more

The Electric Forest festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. It will take place from June 22 to 25 at the Sherwood Forest in Rothbury, Michigan. ODESZA, Illenium, and Zeds Dead are among the headliners for the Electric Forest festival's extensive lineup of performers.
Electric Forest teased the lineup over its community-driven radio platform, EF Radio, as reported by The Grateful Web. The platform is dedicated to broadcasting frequencies from The Forest, and fans who tuned in to EF Radio could guess artists from the 2023 lineup, which includes artists such as Gryffin and Chris Lake, among others.
Electric Forest 2023 Tickets and Lineup
Those with loyalty codes can access the tickets starting December 5 through the Electric Forest festival’s official website in categories including The Forest, plus Good Life and GA loyalty. The general on-sale will begin at 12 pm EST on December 9, 2022. As per the festival’s website, the General Admission (GA) wristband is the most common and includes access to the General Admission Campgrounds & Venue Areas. The prices for these wristbands begin at $485 and go up to $1500.
Fans can also access information on Layaway Payment Plans for wristband and lodging packages via the Electric Forest festival’s official website.
- 070 Shake
- Above & Beyond
- Aluna
- Apashe (Live Brass Ensemble)
- Austin Millz
- Azzecca
- Barry Can't Swim
- Black Carl!
- BLOND:ISH
- Champagne Drip
- Channel Tres
- Chris Lake
- Chris Lorenzo
- Chromeo
- CID
- Cimafunk
- Daily Bread
- Danielle Ponder
- DIESEL
- Disco Lines
- Dixon's Violin
- dj topgun
- Dogs in a Pile
- Emotional Oranges
- flipturn
- Freddy Todd
- Ganja White Night
- Gashi
- GHEIST
- Golden Features
- Goose
- Gorgon City
- Gryffin
- Hayden James
- HUGEL
- Illenium
- ISOxo
- J. Worra
- Jamie xx
- Jantsen
- Jellybean Benitez
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Kai Wachi
- Lane 8
- Madeon
- MEUTE
- Mobley
- Neighbor
- Noizu
- ODESZA
- Opiuo
- Peekaboo
- RaeCola
- REZZ
- Rohaan
- ROSSY
- Saka
- San Holo
- Satin Jackets
- SG Lewis
- Snakes and Stars
- SOFI TUKKER
- Space Wizard
- SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD
- The String Cheese Incident
- Thumpasaurus
- Virtual Riot
- Zeds Dead
- Zingara
- Plus the Silent Disco
- Curated Events
- Daily Yoga
More about the festival
Electric Forest Festival is a four-day, and one-weekend multi-genre event that focuses on electronic music and jam band genres. The first iteration of the festival took place in 2008. In 2017 and 2018, the festival expanded to two weekends before switching back to one weekend in 2019.
Among the headliners is ODESZA, which is an American electronic music duo formed in 2012. They have received several Grammy nominations throughout the years. The duo received their first Grammy nomination in 2016 for Say My Name (RAC mix) in the Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical category at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.
Their third studio album, A Moment Apart, was released on September 8, 2017, and reached number three on the Billboard 200. It also topped the Top Electronic/Dance Albums Chart. In 2018, the album was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Their song Line of Sight was nominated for Best Dance Recording. The musical duo's most recent album was released in July this year and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for the 65th Grammy Awards.
Also among the headliners is musician and DJ Gryffin, whose original name is Dan Griffith. Gryffin has remixed some popular songs, including Tove Lo's Talking Body, Maroon 5's Animals, and Years & Years' Desire. He recently released his second album, titled Alive, and the single You Were Loved featuring OneRepublic.