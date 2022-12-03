Electric Forest 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates and more

The Electric Forest festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. It will take place from June 22 to 25 at the Sherwood Forest in Rothbury, Michigan. ODESZA, Illenium, and Zeds Dead are among the headliners for the Electric Forest festival's extensive lineup of performers.

Electric Forest teased the lineup over its community-driven radio platform, EF Radio, as reported by The Grateful Web. The platform is dedicated to broadcasting frequencies from The Forest, and fans who tuned in to EF Radio could guess artists from the 2023 lineup, which includes artists such as Gryffin and Chris Lake, among others.

Electric Forest 2023 Tickets and Lineup

Those with loyalty codes can access the tickets starting December 5 through the Electric Forest festival’s official website in categories including The Forest, plus Good Life and GA loyalty. The general on-sale will begin at 12 pm EST on December 9, 2022. As per the festival’s website, the General Admission (GA) wristband is the most common and includes access to the General Admission Campgrounds & Venue Areas. The prices for these wristbands begin at $485 and go up to $1500.

Fans can also access information on Layaway Payment Plans for wristband and lodging packages via the Electric Forest festival’s official website.

070 Shake

Above & Beyond

Aluna

Apashe (Live Brass Ensemble)

Austin Millz

Azzecca

Barry Can't Swim

Black Carl!

BLOND:ISH

Champagne Drip

Channel Tres

Chris Lake

Chris Lorenzo

Chromeo

CID

Cimafunk

Daily Bread

Danielle Ponder

DIESEL

Disco Lines

Dixon's Violin

dj topgun

Dogs in a Pile

Emotional Oranges

flipturn

Freddy Todd

Ganja White Night

Gashi

GHEIST

Golden Features

Goose

Gorgon City

Gryffin

Hayden James

HUGEL

Illenium

ISOxo

J. Worra

Jamie xx

Jantsen

Jellybean Benitez

Jupiter & Okwess

Kai Wachi

Lane 8

Madeon

MEUTE

Mobley

Neighbor

Noizu

ODESZA

Opiuo

Peekaboo

RaeCola

REZZ

Rohaan

ROSSY

Saka

San Holo

Satin Jackets

SG Lewis

Snakes and Stars

SOFI TUKKER

Space Wizard

SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD

The String Cheese Incident

Thumpasaurus

Virtual Riot

Zeds Dead

Zingara

Plus the Silent Disco

Curated Events

Daily Yoga

More about the festival

Electric Forest Festival is a four-day, and one-weekend multi-genre event that focuses on electronic music and jam band genres. The first iteration of the festival took place in 2008. In 2017 and 2018, the festival expanded to two weekends before switching back to one weekend in 2019.

Among the headliners is ODESZA, which is an American electronic music duo formed in 2012. They have received several Grammy nominations throughout the years. The duo received their first Grammy nomination in 2016 for Say My Name (RAC mix) in the Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical category at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.

Their third studio album, A Moment Apart, was released on September 8, 2017, and reached number three on the Billboard 200. It also topped the Top Electronic/Dance Albums Chart. In 2018, the album was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Their song Line of Sight was nominated for Best Dance Recording. The musical duo's most recent album was released in July this year and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album for the 65th Grammy Awards.

Also among the headliners is musician and DJ Gryffin, whose original name is Dan Griffith. Gryffin has remixed some popular songs, including Tove Lo's Talking Body, Maroon 5's Animals, and Years & Years' Desire. He recently released his second album, titled Alive, and the single You Were Loved featuring OneRepublic.

