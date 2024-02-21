Eli Roth’s Borderlands: Full cast list

Video game fans are likely to be aware of the kind of frustration caused by the Borderlands live-action project. In development since 2015, the project has undergone multiple delays and issues, the least of which was down to the recent Hollywood strikes, and filming finally began only in April of 2021.

Now, with the release date announced alongside a talented cast, Eli Roth’s project is set to hit the big screens later this year, on August 9, 2024. Helmed and co-written by Roth, the live-action remake promises to follow the story seen in the original video game and will bring a range of amusing characters from Pandora to life.

Now nearing completion, Lionsgate Films recently released what was the first look at the plethora of characters, alongside the cast that will be seen in The Borderlands. With Cate Blanchett starring alongside a range of familiar and talented faces, fans are keen to learn about the entire cast of the upcoming movie.

The full cast list for Borderlands revealed

The fact that Blanchett takes up the headlining role in Borderlands, as the legendary outlaw Lilith from the game, means that the hype was bound to be extremely high. Set on the distant planet of Pandora, in the year 2864, the series will revolve around Lilith’s journey to locate her missing daughter, and will also star a range of other notable actors.

This includes Edgar Ramirez, who will take on the role of Corporate Overlord in Pandora, named Atlas. The movie will see a range of other popular Borderlands characters making their way to the big screen, including the likes of Roland, Tannis, and Claptrap. The detailed cast list for the movie can be seen below.

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Kevin Hart as Roland

Jack Black as Claptrap

Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis

Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

Florian Munteanu as Krieg

Haley Bennett

Édgar Ramírez as Atlas

Bobby Lee as Larry

Olivier Richters as Krom

Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx

Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi

Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs

Charles Babalola as Hammerlock

Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus

Steven Boyer as Scooter

Ryann Redmond as Ellie

In addition to the above, which most notably includes Jack Black, but only as a voice actor for the role of Claptrap, noted magician/TV personality Penn Jillette will also be playing a cameo in the movie. He will take up the role of a wedding priest, and had previously voiced the character of Pain in the Borderlands 3 video game.

Flanked by some heavyweights such as Jamie Lee Curtis and the always-hilarious Kevin Hart, Borderlands can be expected to only heighten the hype until the movie is released. Of course, fans will still most likely be excited about the portrayal of Cate Blanchett, as she takes up the most iconic role in the entire video-game series.

More about the upcoming production Borderlands

Set on the treacherous planet of Pandora, fans can expect a cinematic masterpiece, in addition to a stunning visual experience akin to the likes of Dune and the Avatar series. The movie is finally nearing a release date, after initially dropping a one-minute clip by Lionsgate at the 2022 Cinema Con.

Steve Jablonsky was added to the background team for the scores, who has previously worked on projects such as the Transformer series, notably alongside Hans Zimmer.

Hence, the project has effectively ticked off all the boxes, and especially due to its talented cast, can be expected to be well-received, especially by fans of the gaming series.

