Jack Black joins Jason Momoa in the upcoming Minecraft movie

It looks like Jack Black has set his eyes on another gaming-related film franchise, as the actor will star in the upcoming Minecraft movie for Warner Bros. According to reports, Black is set to play the Minecraft mascot Steve in the film, and will be joining co-star Jason Momoa in the live-action adaptation of the popular game.

The Minecraft movie has been in the making for a really long-time, and given the recent boom of film adaptations of video games, it couldn't have chosen a better time to start production. Amidst the behemoth of video game franchises that have received film adaptations, Minecraft is something that might be quite interesting to tackle.

Jack Black to play Steve in the Minecraft movie

As per Deadline, Jack Black has been cast in the upcoming Minecraft movie and will be playing the role of Steve in the film. Steve is one of the nine playable characters in the video game and is someone who doesn't have an actual backstory to him.

The concept behind Steve is quite simple, and the reason he doesn't have a backstory is because the developers intended him to be a playable avatar, where players could craft their own backstory if they wanted to. He has a blocky and pixelated figure to himself, and is also accompanied by a feminine counterpart, Alex.

Jack Black, who has made quite a name for himself within the gaming community thanks to his YouTube channel, is no stranger to video game-based films. Earlier in 2023, he played Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. movie, and is also set to appear in Eli Roth's upcoming Borderlands live-action film. He was also a part of Jumanji: The Next Level and its sequel.

He will be starring alongside Jason Momoa (Dune and Aquaman), Emma Myers (Wednesday), and Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) in the film. However, their roles remain unknown as of now.

Pedro Pascal is rumored to be a part of the film as well, but his involvement hasn't been confirmed yet.

Warner Bros. pictures and Mojang, the developers of the game, have been trying to get a Minecraft movie made for a while now. Long back, director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things and Deadpool 3) was expected to direct the film, but plans fell through. Later, Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) took over the project.

The Minecraft movie will be releasing at a time where film adaptations of video games have grown quite popular. Just in the last few years, film adaptations of games like Uncharted and The Super Mario Bros. have been released. Meanwhile The Last of Us series adaptation was released to acclaim and has a season 2 on the way as well.

The film will be directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and currently has a release date of April 4, 2025.