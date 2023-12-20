Stephen Thompson says Jumanji actor Jack Black walking him to the octagon at UFC 296 was “a dream come true”

Stephen Thompson might not have secured a win at UFC 296, but he did live out a longtime goal by having a celebrity friend in his corner.

On Saturday, December 16, ‘Wonderboy’ attempted to earn a UFC welterweight title shot by taking out the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. Unfortunately for the American fan favorite, ‘Nomad’ had other plans and secured a second round submission to cap off a dominant performance.

Thompson’s latest Octagon appearance was his 20th. When he was walking out to the octagon, fans quickly noticed that ‘Wonderboy’ was accompanied by legendary actor Jack Black, a longtime friend of the UFC welterweight.

Earlier today, the Karate specialist had this to say about Black being in his corner:

“On a night that would be very easy to get lost in the negatives, I have to say, having @jackblack and @theactualkylegass walk with me to the cage and support me is a massive positive & a dream come true. 11 years and 20 fights with the @ufc and it finally happened! Thank you @ufc & @taylorstephens”

‘Wonderboy’ continued:

“Thank you to my family and coaches who pour knowledge & love in to me continuously! Thank YOU fans for all of your love and continued support! 🙏🏻❤️ #TenaciousD #Thankful”

What’s next for Stephen Thompson?

Stephen Thompson has fought for the UFC welterweight title twice, both against Tyron Woodley, with one being a draw and the other a unanimous decision loss. The 40-year-old had maintained his hope of accomplishing his lifelong goal, but his most recent loss might have ruined his chances.

Despite speculation from fans, ‘Wonderboy’ doesn’t seem interested in retiring yet. Therefore, the number six-ranked UFC welterweight is focused on getting back on track in 2024. The question is, who’s next for Thompson?

Following UFC 295, Thompson was called out by Colby Covington, who suffered a unanimous decision loss in the main event against the welterweight king Leon Edwards. Both fighters are in the later stages of their fighting career and coming off losses.

It’s unclear if the UFC will book Colby Covington vs. Stephen Thompson, but the stylistic matchup would be intriguing if ‘Wonderboy’ is interested.

Watch Colby Covington call out 'Wonderboy' below:

Expand Tweet