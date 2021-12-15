'Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe’ ending explained: Phillipe or Felipe? 

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe follows the trajectories of Cayetana and Phillipe after their break up in season 4 of Elite. Georgina Amorós and Pol Granch play their respective roles of Cayetana and Phillipe, while Àlex Monner plays the new addition Felipe in the mini-series.

Created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe has a runtime of fewer than 40 minutes. It's the first installment in the three-parter Elite Short Stories 2, which was released on Netflix on December 15, 2021.

'Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe' synopsis: Cayetana tries to move on

Set during the festive season, Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe follows Cayetana to a clothes donation center where she meets Felipe. The pair share a mutual attraction that only blossoms further as Caye begins to volunteer at the center to sew and upcycle donated clothes.

However, their blossoming romance is interrupted by Phillipe, Caye's ex, who comes back into her life as he is helping a girl named Lara find her lost dog. Phillipe's presence ruffles Caye's feathers, and she continually tries to reassure herself and Felipe that she has moved on from her ex. But she is not fooling anyone except herself. Meanwhile, Phillipe leaves no stone unturned in winning Cayetana over.

'Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe' ending explained: Who did Cayetana choose?

As part of his endeavor to get back together with Caye, Phillipe also began to volunteer at the donation center. His fame as a prince drives in more donors, which is good for those less privileged, but Cayetana is unable to be at peace with him around. Her agitation further escalated when her confrontation with Phillipe was recorded by a bystander. She asks him to delete it and storms off.

Felipe follows Cayetana, and she desperately asks him to believe her when she says she is over Phillipe. However, Felipe points out that what's more important is that she believes in herself. While he is still in the dark about Caye and Phillipe's relationship and the reason they broke up, it is evident to Felipe that Phillipe is still head over heels for Cayetana. He also knows that despite Cayetana doesn't really have feelings for him even though they are attracted to each other.

To prove to Felipe that she had moved on from Phillipe, Cayetana addresses her ex again. This time she stands her ground and, in a much calmer fashion, tells Phillipe that while she still loves him, she doesn't want to be anything more than friends with him. Phillipe had a moment of clarity and promised to take her 'noes' more seriously before shaking on their newfound friendship.

When Cayetana asks Felipe out on a second dinner date, he refuses. He knows she is not completely over Phillipe and encourages her to be with him. However, he also points out that he likes her, and he'll be around if she ever gets over her ex. Cayetana, too, has a moment of clarity when she sees the truth in Felipe's words and walks away as her own woman, without either of the guys. So, at the end of Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe, Cayetana chooses herself.

