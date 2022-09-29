“Our city needs major help”: NYC subway attack victim Elizabeth Gomes calls out mayor after revealing gruesome injuries

A 33-year-old woman, Elizabeth Gomes, was allegedly assaulted by a homeless man in New York on September 20, 2022, at the Howard Beach-JFK station in Queens. On Tuesday, Gomes revealed her injuries as she pleaded for assistance from Mayor Eric Adams.

She reportedly took her glasses off to show the terrible attack wounds she had sustained. Her eyes were swollen shut and she had a bruise above her right eye. The woman added:

“Our city needs major help. We’re going through a lot here. I remember hearing that they would have cops posted on platforms, riding the trains, and cops down in a subway. Mayor Adams said especially in the subway."

Michael Henry @michaelhenry4ag To Elizabeth Gomes & New Yorkers,



I am running to become your next Attorney General to stop the CRIME CRISIS.



This vicious assault by a parolee should never have happened.



We must repeal dangerous pro-criminal laws that put everyday New Yorkers at risk. To Elizabeth Gomes & New Yorkers,I am running to become your next Attorney General to stop the CRIME CRISIS. This vicious assault by a parolee should never have happened. We must repeal dangerous pro-criminal laws that put everyday New Yorkers at risk. https://t.co/NQ59y2j9Q2

What happened to Elizabeth Gomes?

Sources have stated that Gomes told ABC reporters that the attack, which was captured on the station's CCTV camera, took place while she was traveling to work. Gomes, who is a TSA agent, said that she ran into the accused, Waheed Foster, while she was just walking through the Queens subway station.

Elizabeth Gomes claimed that she initially tried to ignore Foster, who became enraged and attacked her while allegedly screaming the word "satan." She said:

"He's talking about the devil. He's talking about a whole bunch of nonsense."

Video footage shows Gomes being dragged across the platform by Foster, who then goes on to stop on her head. Although he was approached by a man who tried to help Gomes, the attacker scared the man off as well. He then, returned his attention to Gomes before punching her again.

Elizabeth Gomes' wounds were found to be significant but not life-threatening. Reports said that she might lose sight on her right side due to the attack. The 33-year-old also said that her injury-related discomfort prevented her from sleeping.

Who was Waheed Foster?

Reportedly, Waheed Foster, the main suspect in the Queens subway attack, has a history of mental illness and violent crime. He was also suspected of killing his grandmother in 1995, when he was just 14 years old.

Michael Henry @michaelhenry4ag



My opponent, Letitia James, was with the DA on Sunday & silence about this vicious crime.



Elizabeth Gomes & NYers have the right to a safe commute. I called on @QueensDAKatz to UPGRADE charges from assault to attempted murder in the case of Howard Beach attacker Waheed Foster.My opponent, Letitia James, was with the DA on Sunday & silence about this vicious crime.Elizabeth Gomes & NYers have the right to a safe commute. I called on @QueensDAKatz to UPGRADE charges from assault to attempted murder in the case of Howard Beach attacker Waheed Foster.My opponent, Letitia James, was with the DA on Sunday & silence about this vicious crime.Elizabeth Gomes & NYers have the right to a safe commute. https://t.co/04tq3EUmiT

Foster was also charged with attempting to flee a mental hospital where he was a patient in 2004. He was taken into custody once again in 2010, this time for stabbing a woman when he was a patient at a psychiatric hospital.

On Monday, the New York Police Department revealed that Foster was also accused of being involved in a number of other offenses. This included robbery, larceny, and criminal mischief and was the main suspect in the subway attack on Elizabeth Gomes that occurred last week.

Waheed Foster was arrested by the police. According to court documents, Foster was reportedly ordered to be held without bail during his arraignment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far