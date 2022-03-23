×
Elon Musk dancing video takes internet by storm as Tesla CEO opens new factory in Berlin 

Elon Musk showed off his dance moves at the new factory opening ceremony in Europe (Image via Britta Pedersen/Getty Images)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Feature

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has officially inaugurated the company's first manufacturing wing in Europe as it looks to take some pressure off other factories in China and the USA.

On March 22, the 50-year-old was also seen dancing with joy as he moderated the delivery of Tesla's first German-manufactured car to its 30 clients at Musk's $5.5 billion plant.

Dancing @elonmusk 🕺🏻 Finally, the Gigafactory has been opened and the future is coming! @Giga_Berlin @TeslaGermany_ #Elon #dancingelon #shop4tesla #GigaBerlin #gigafactory https://t.co/TWiS1tTniF

As per news outlet Reuters, Elon Musk hailed the launch by saying:

“This is a great day for the factory. [This launch is] another step in the direction of a sustainable future."

Musk brought back memories of the company's launch of its Shanghai factory in January 2020, where he also showed off his dancing skills.

Twitter reacts on Elon Musk's dance video

Just hours after Elon Musk's dancing video went viral, the Twitterati joined hands in expressing their excitement over the launch of the new factory in Europe. Many also applauded the Tesla CEO for his iconic dance moves and his hilarious way of celebrating the new venture.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. ”It's one small step for Tesla,one giant leap for sustainable energy.Yes! Our Galaxy Hero is dancing.@elonmusk https://t.co/jR0WK860Ys
Elon dancing 🕺Congrats man .If you don’t like @elonmusk .That’s nobody problem but yours https://t.co/CxzfBb9A3z
Elon Musk dancing and celebrating at the opening of @Tesla’s new #gigafactory in Berlin. Tesla will cream the auto market in Europe in the coming years!! Eat your heart out @VW, @MercedesBenz @BMW!!#GigaBerlin @elonmusk https://t.co/XH4nPXcncv
Our favourite dancing alien. We love you Elon $TSLA @elonmusk #GigaBerlin #Sustainability #HappyFeet. 🚀🇺🇦🚀🇫🇲🚀🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0P3xBfp1M3
All $TSLA shareholders dancing today like @elonmusk https://t.co/AGW5JkKVpN
Have you ever seen Elon Musk @elonmusk dancing?If not, then see how the world's most famous, richest, and most generous man expresses his happiness.Elon Musk dancing at the opening of the new #gigafactory just outside #Berlin.#ElonMusk #Dance https://t.co/3GGxVlcduP
Dancing Elon is hilarious 😂@elonmusk super crazy human. twitter.com/chris75sf/stat…
Dancing @elonmusk is my favorite Elon ☺️ twitter.com/misterorton/st…
Elon #Musk dancing with a drone, speaking German, #Teslas made in Berlin, firecrackers. The future is here. twitter.com/ReutersAsia/st…
@elonmusk dancing to the drone is the only thing you need to see today. twitter.com/tesla_adri/sta…
No other multi-billionaires can do what @elonmusk can do. Dancing like crazy 🕺! Congratulations @tesla! Herzlich Willkommen in #BerlinBrandenburg twitter.com/teslaownerssv/…

The opening of Tesla's factory ends a two-year construction and approval process that saw the company run into a series of administrative and legal challenges, including complaints from locals about environmental concerns at the site.

Earlier this month, Tesla finally received a formal production permit from regional authorities after starting construction at its own risk.

Tesla's "gigafactory" in Gruenheide is the company's first manufacturing plant in Europe, with local government officials hoping that the factory will position the region as the hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

The organization plans to employ roughly 12,000 workers at the site, which will produce around 500,000 Model Y cars per year, the firm's all-electric, compact SUVs.

As per NDTV, Musk said that his company is extremely confident that the world can transition fully to sustainable energy by using a combination of wind, solar and electric vehicles. He further added that people should have hope in the future.

Elon Musk made $180M when PayPal was acquired in 2002.He put $100M in SpaceX, $70M in Tesla, and $10M in Solar City. He borrowed money for rent.Now, he's worth $190 billion.The greatest entrepreneurs aren't driven by money; it's a byproduct of success.#ElonMusk #spacex https://t.co/APYOs0rRaB

Elon Musk praised German engineering when he announced plans to build a car plant in Germany in November 2019.

“Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design center in Berlin, because Berlin has some of the best art in the world.”

Tesla received conditional approval from German authorities to begin production on March 4.

The conditional licenses for the vehicles and battery plants in Brandenburg were expected after months of delays. Tesla had hoped to begin producing vehicles by the early summer of 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain complications, and complications with environmentalists slowed the company's progress.

Edited by Atul S
हिन्दी