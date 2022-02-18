Music video of 96-year old Dick Van Dyke dancing with wife, Arlene Silver wins hearts online 

American actor Dick Van Dyke amazed his fans with his dancing, singing, and acting skills once again in a new music video celebrating Valentine's Day.

The 96-year-old actor, along with his second wife Arlene Silver, starred in an almost three-minute video which was also directed by the latter. Despite their age gap, the duo will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on February 29.

The Vantastix member and Arlene began their cheerful cover of Everybody Loves a Lover, a song written by Richard Adler and Robert Allen made popular by Doris Day in 1958.

Silver then threw the ball to Dick, who sang from his chair before getting up to perform at Fallen Fruit's colorful SUPERSHOW art installation in Los Angeles. Jazz trumpeter Tony Guerrero also appeared on Everybody Loves a Lover.

YouTube reactions to Dick Van Dyke's video

Dyke's dancing and singing skills impressed his fans on YouTube. Many took to the comments section of the video and wrote how impressed they were with Dyke's performance while wishing the duo on Valentine's Day.

Dick Van Dyke adores his second wife Arlene Silver

Hermine @PetloverHermine 29Feb/2012: Actor Dick Van Dyke (86) and makeup artist Arlene Silver (40) marry in Malibu. 29Feb/2012: Actor Dick Van Dyke (86) and makeup artist Arlene Silver (40) marry in Malibu. https://t.co/E9MmY5Axfk

Dick Van Dyke first crossed paths with Arlene Silver at the 13th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007 when he presented Julie Andrews with a lifetime achievement award. She was 36 years old at that time.

While talking to media outlet Parade in 2013, Dyke said marrying Silver was "one of the smartest moves" he has ever made.

"She makes me happy. She's very mature for her age, and I'm very immature for my age, so it's just about right!"

According to online records, Silver was born in September 1971. As a child, she spent most of her time in the Bronx, New York. She moved to California in 1981 with her family.

During a throwback post to Instagram in 2016, Silver explained that she was 10 when her mother accepted a job at the City National Bank, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles. She has a sibling named John Silver.

According to her IMDB profile, Silver worked in Hollywood as a makeup artist for more than a decade. In 2003, she was listed as an art department assistant on the film Carolina.

In 2007 and 2015, Silver worked as a makeup artist on a number of video shorts. In 2008, she did Dyke's makeup for two episodes of a TV series called Murder 101.

Silver no longer holds a California esthetician license. According to news outlet Heavy, Silver obtained her license in 2004. The license appears to have expired in October 2020.

