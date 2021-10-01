Who is Dick Van Dyke’s wife, Arlene Silver? All about the “Mary Poppins” star’s marriage

Dick Van Dyke was last seen in Malibu on September 30, leaving a fitness class with his wife, Arlene Silver. Despite being 95, the actor was looking fit and healthy.

In his early days, Van Dyke kept his mind and body strong with daily exercise routines at his home in Southern California, along with fitness classes.

Yesterday, the nonagenarian was spotted with a smile and wore black sweatpants and a white polo-style short sleeve shirt. He walked confidently towards his car, with Arlene Silver seen in black leggings and a purple sweatshirt upon a grey t-shirt.

The comedian put his mind and body to the test in 2018 by doing his dance routines for a cameo in Mary Poppins Returns, where he jumped on a desk.

Who is Dick Van Dyke’s wife?

Dick Van Dyke’s wife, Arlene Silver, is a makeup artist by profession. The couple tied the knot in 2012.

Arlene has worked in Hollywood for a long time. She was initially an art department production assistant on the movie Carolina, released in 2003.

Silver even worked as a makeup artist in various video shorts from 2007 to 2015. She did Van Dyke’s makeup in two episodes of the TV series, Murder 101 in 2008.

She is not a licensed esthetician in California, and according to public state records, Silver acquired it in 2004. It expired in 2020 and has not been renewed yet.

Records say that Arlene Silver was born in September 1971 and spent most of her childhood in Bronx, New York. Her family shifted to California in 1981.

The 50-year-old mentioned in an Instagram post that her mother worked at City National Bank when she was ten years old.

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver’s relationship timeline

The couple first met at the SAG Awards 2006. In an interview with the Huffington Post in 2013, Silver said that Van Dyke introduced himself in the green room of the event.

She did not know much about him at the time. The singer then hired Arlene Silver to do his makeup in a few movies, and they eventually became good friends.

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver attend the premiere of “Saving Mr. Banks” at Walt Disney Studios (Image via Getty Images)

Arlene said that she and Van Dyke dated for one year and got married in February 2012. The first wedding ceremony was a private event at a chapel near the star’s home. The next one was a huge event held in September 2012.

According to interviews and social media activities, the pair love to enjoy each other’s company.

Arlene Silver calls her husband immature in a good way and open-minded. In an interview with Parade, Dick Van Dyke said that marrying Silver was one of the smartest moves of his life.

May they enjoy many more years together.

