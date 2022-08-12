Elvis Costello Residency Tour 2023: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and more

English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has announced a 10-show residency slated to take place in NYC next year. Costello is reuniting with his first band Rusty for the duo's 50th anniversary.

Costello announced the plans to host the residency at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Elvis Costello will kickstart his residency in February 2023 at the Gramercy Theatre. The artist plans to play 200 different songs over the course of the residency.

Announcing the residency, Costello said:

"I’m gonna print a list of 10 songs a night that’s gonna give you the clue of what that night’s gonna be like, and the other 10 songs I’m gonna play are a secret. So you’ll never hear the same song twice, it’s gonna be 200 songs over 10 nights."

The ticket details and official dates for the 2023 NYC residency shows are yet to be announced.

Elvis Costello reunites with Rusty bandmate Allan Mayes

Elvis Costello, on Wednesday, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He reunited with his Rusty bandmate Allan Mayes. The duo played some songs from their new album as Rusty made its first television appearance in 50 years.

The album The Resurrection of Rust is an EP that includes the cover of Brinsley Schwarz's Surrender to the Rhythm and a medley of Neil Young's songs Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere and Dance, Dance, Dance.

Elvis Costello formed Rusty with Allan Mayes in 1972. The duo has performed various gigs together. However, the band never put out any recorded music. That changed this June when they released the album The Resurrection of Rust.

Costello is currently on tour with The Impostors, supporting their January album The Boy Named If until September. Tickets for those shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters 2022 tour dates

August 06 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights ^

August 08 - Toronto, Ontario - Massey Hall *

August 09 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark Amphitheater ^

August 11 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

August 12 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino

August 13 - Ledyard, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 16 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater *

August 18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

August 23 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion *

August 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater *

August 28 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza *

August 30 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim *

September 02 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

September 03 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels *

^ with Nicole Atkins

* with Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

The ongoing tour features dates across North America, with a majority of these shows being opened by Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets.

