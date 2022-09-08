"Emily is FINALLY gone": Fans are happy and unsurprised with the MasterChef contestant's elimination in the semifinals 

Season 12 of MasterChef is nearing its end given that the series aired its semifinals on Wednesday, Sepmteber 7. This week, the Top 5 contestants battled it out against each other in two rounds, vying for a spot in the grand finale. Sadly, after round 1 of the semifinals, one contestant was eliminated, and that turned out to be Emily.

Although the MasterChef contestant's journey came to an end sooner than expected, viewers who witnessed the episode were happy with Emily's elimination.

Episode 18 of the famed reality TV competition series, titled Semi Finals, featured the contestants taking part in a back-to-back elimination challenge.

The other four contestants who joined Emily in the semi-finals were Dara Yu, Christian Green, Shanika Patterson and Michael Silverstein. For their first round, the five contestants had to impress the judges with their version of a Baked Alaska in just under 75 minutes.

Unfortunately, Emily's version of a Baked Alaska wasn't good enough to get her to the second round of the semi-finals. Read on to learn more about what happened on MasterChef: Back to Win.

Emily's Baked Alaska wasn't finale worthy in MasterChef Season 12

A Baked Alaska consists of decadent layers of sponge cake, ice cream and Swiss meringue. Once everything is set, the Swiss meringe is flambeed and caramelized. Each layer has to be prepared with precise timing, else it will fall apart and melt into a puddle.

Emily decided to prepare a chocolate base topped with goat cheese cherry ice cream, and Swiss meringue. The judges were taken aback with the MasterChef contestant's decision to add Goat cheese to her baked Alaska. Joe said:

"I've never heard of putting a savory, strong, stinky cheese, like goat cheese in a baked Alaska. You don't think that's risky?"

Emily was confident with her choice and claimed that she liked the flavor combination although it was a weird one. Sadly, Emily started to face complications with her dish with barely 20 minutes left on the clock. During her confessional, Emily shared that it was like deja vu for her.

"I know what it's like to go out on a temperature control challenge. But I don't want to repeat history. So today is literally the most pressure that I have felt in this kitchen so far."

Although Emily completed her dish, she knew that it wasn't the best of the night. When the judges cut open her baked Alaska, chef Gordon Ramsay said that they had to hurry up and eat it fast, else it would turn into a puddle.

Ramsay shared that the part that was worrying him was that the entire thing was melting into a puddle of ice cream. Although they appreciated the flavor of the ice cream, the MasterChef judges shared that it wasn't ice cream, but just cream.

Because of this, Emily's time in the competition came to an end. Fans who witnessed Emily leave her apron and walk away from the kitchen after being eliminated took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans glad that Emily was eliminated from MasterChef: Back to Win

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were happy with the judge's decision to eliminate Emily. Some also shared that they weren't surprised by her exit.

MasterChef airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

