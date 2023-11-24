Emission x PUMA Speedcat “Sparco B-Boy” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Emission x PUMA Speedcat “Sparco B-Boy” sneakers represent a significant collaboration between Tokyo's Emission and global sportswear giant PUMA. This partnership celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, a genre that has revolutionized music by connecting with the fashion and sneaker world.

Hip-hop's influence on fashion and footwear is undeniable, and PUMA has been a part of this journey since the 70s and 80s, notably with the PUMA Clyde. The collaboration with Emission is a tribute to the genre's long-standing dominance and its cultural impact, particularly in the world of B-boying and breakdancing.

Slated for release on December 2 at 11 p.m., the Emission x PUMA Speedcat “Sparco B-Boy” will be available at Emission’s online store. These sneakers, inspired by the aesthetics of B-boying and the genre's roots, are set to be a unique addition to the sneaker landscape, priced affordably for enthusiasts and collectors.

Emission x PUMA Speedcat "Sparco B-Boy" sneakers

The Emission x PUMA Speedcat “Sparco B-Boy” sneakers are a unique blend of fashion, functionality, and cultural homage. These sneakers are rich in features that cater to both the aesthetic preferences and practical needs of sneaker enthusiasts.

The sneakers boast a luxurious jet-black suede upper, providing a premium look and feel. This choice of material not only enhances the overall aesthetic but also ensures durability and comfort.

The suede construction gives the sneakers a high-quality finish, making them suitable for both casual wear and special occasions.

Emission x PUMA Speedcat "Sparco B-Boy" sneakers

The sneakers come in two distinct colorways. One features a vibrant cream hue for the tiger stripe logo, while the other opts for a clad-black treatment, offering versatility in style.

Both pairs feature metallic PUMA and Emission Crew logos in gold or silver, located at the heel and upper quarter. These logos add a touch of elegance and are a nod to the collaboration's exclusivity.

The stale gum outsoles not only provide excellent traction and durability but also contrast beautifully with the dark suede upper, adding a classic yet trendy look. The sole design ensures that the sneakers are comfortable for all-day wear, supporting the foot whether in motion or at rest.

Emission x PUMA Speedcat "Sparco B-Boy" sneakers

The bright blue tongue tabs offer a pop of color against the dark upper, adding a playful element to the design. Originally tooled for Formula 1 drivers, the Speedcat silhouette offers a sleek and aerodynamic design, enhancing the wearer's mobility and comfort.

Each pair comes with a unique boombox hang tag, which matches the tint of the surrounding branded embellishments. This feature not only adds a collector's value but also pays homage to the Hip-Hop culture.

The overall design and aesthetics of the sneakers are inspired by the breakdancers of the Hip-Hop golden era, making them not just footwear but a piece of cultural expression.

The sophisticated design and comfortable structure of the Emission x PUMA Speedcat “Sparco B-Boy” sneakers render them perfect for various settings, ranging from everyday casual wear to more upscale gatherings.

Their distinctive combination of high-end materials, eye-catching detailing, and deep-rooted cultural ties makes these sneakers highly appealing to a diverse group, encompassing avid sneaker collectors, style aficionados, and enthusiasts of Hip-Hop culture.

Crafted with plush suede and presented in memorable color schemes, the Emission x PUMA Speedcat “Sparco B-Boy” sneakers stand as an essential acquisition for admirers of this music genre and collectors of unique footwear.

Set to be available on Emission’s online store starting December 2, these sneakers represent a special fusion of fashion, historical tribute, and a salute to one of the most impactful music genres in history.