Emmerdale spoilers for the next week from March 11 to 15

In the upcoming episodes of Emmerdale, viewers will experience heaps of drama and emotional turmoil. The King family will face a challenging ordeal as Angelica finds herself at the center of a legal battle, with her sentencing hearing looming.

Meanwhile, Paddy will be confronted with the repercussions of betraying Mandy, while Mack will find it difficult to readjust to life alongside Charity. Amidst the turmoil, Chas will seek solace in her relationship with Paddy as she prepares for a daunting medical procedure.

Emmerdale spoilers for episodes set to release from March 11 to 15, 2024

Monday, March 11

Kerry will decide to take the high road and extend an olive branch to Chas, agreeing to put their past feud involving Al behind them. Surprisingly, Kerry will offer Chas some support before her upcoming operation.

Mack, on the other hand, will attempt to comfort Charity, though he will struggle to connect with her as she grapples with inner turmoil.

Tuesday, March 12

Charity will make progress in her therapy session as she confronts her abandonment issues. However, she will grow frustrated with Mack's attentiveness at home and sneak out, leaving Mack shocked and regretful.

Later, Mack will find Charity's car broken down and will continue to fight for their relationship, questioning whether Charity shares his commitment.

Wednesday, March 13

Chas will open up to Paddy about her fears regarding her impending surgery. In a vulnerable moment, the duo will share a kiss, but Paddy will realize his mistake and pull away. He will confess this to Mandy, who is unexpectedly calm.

Meanwhile, Angel will attend her sentencing and will receive a devastating eight-month sentence in a secure children's home, leaving Jimmy and Nicola distraught.

Thursday, March 14

Chas will undergo her surgery with support from Aaron. Mary will discover new photos of Ivy on Gus' social media account, deeply affecting Rhona.

Later, Lydia will pressure Rhona into planning a Dingle party for Marlon's birthday, raising doubts about her readiness. Meanwhile, Nicola and Jimmy will receive a distressing call from Angel, leaving the former feeling powerless about her daughter's situation.

Friday, March 15

Liam and Ella will share a sweet moment and they talk about house plants, sparking potential romance between them. However, Manpreet will worry about the consequences of a workplace relationship when she notices their closeness.

Meanwhile, Belle and Tom will agree to look after Elliot and Carl while Jimmy and Nicola visit Angelica in Bristol. However, Belle's plans will be disrupted when her laptop breaks, thus impacting her work commitments.

Emmerdale recap

In last week's episodes of Emmerdale, Nate sought to return to work at the car firm, but Caleb stalled, increasing Ruby's suspicions about the company's finances. Chas and Aaron worked on repairing their mother-son relationship as the former disclosed her plans for a double mastectomy.

Tensions escalated between Nate and Caleb, leading to a violent confrontation instigated by Kim. Meanwhile, Mary and Suzy attended an event at The Woolpack, where Vanessa attempted to win back Suzy's affection through a song. Charity and Mack received news that no charges would be filed against them, but the former's discomfort around Mack hinted at underlying issues.

Nate, Cain, and Aaron devised a plan to steal cars from Caleb's business, while Ruby suggested Caleb sabotage a nursery presentation to win her loyalty. Laura Norton's Kerry returning to Emmerdale added another layer of intrigue to the show.

Viewers can watch Emmerdale on BritBox, BritBox Amazon Channel, and BritBox Apple TV Channel.