Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers: Everything we know so far

The revival of classic designs is nothing new to the world of sneakers. Among such classic styles, the iconic Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers hold a special place in the hearts of many fans. Initially introduced in 1996, these sneakers have been a symbol of athleticism and style.

Known for their association with Dallas Cowboys' legendary running back Emmitt Smith, the shoes reappeared in 2012 during a retro release. With a blend of aesthetic appeal and comfort, the Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers are more than just footwear.

Now, Reebok has confirmed a comeback for the E22 sneakers, which will hit the shelves once again in the original Black and White design - the same worn by Smith himself. Though the exact price hasn't been disclosed yet, the release date is planned for Fall 2023.

Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers (Image via X/@SneakerNews)

Reebok's association with sports and fitness has been decades long, and the company's commitment to quality and innovation has led to collaborations with some of the most influential athletes. With the promise to create products that resonate with sports enthusiasts, the brand has consistently upgraded its standard of excellence. As such, the collaboration with Emmitt Smith has strengthened its class and reputation.

Debuting in 1997, the Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers are more than just a pair of shoes - they represent a blend of sports history and timeless style. The shoes have witnessed the happenings of several legendary matches, including three Super Bowl championships. While the sneaker received an reissue in 2012, it is now set to come back in 2023 - the news of which was officially revealed by the brand on its Instagram page in a vintage-style ad.

As fans await the Fall 2023, the anticipation for the release of this classic sneaker grows further. Although the return of Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers from Reebok's embodies the brand's commitment to excellence and creativity, the revival of a 90s model exudes a timeless appeal, making it a must-have for sneakerheads in 2023.

Moreover, as discussed above, the Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers are coming up with an iconic monochrome design - black and white - due to their lasting impact on sports enthusiasts and the sports culture.

As for the shoe, the upper adds to its uniqueness, including a molded EVA cradle on the sides and a turf-inspired outsole that provide style and comfort. Intrestingly, this is how Reebok has presented the detailed additions of these sneakers as it collaborated with Emmitt Smith.

This pair has been mentioned to fulfil all one's adrenaline rush, providing them with the best possible grip, intensity, and comfort. The building material list of the sneakers includes lightweight honeycomb cushioning for optimum impact protection, a turf-influenced outsole, and VizHex, which refers to exposed hexalite for exceeding your movability.

Since the beginning, Reebok sneakers have hardly disappointed sneakerheads. From trendy casual wear to high-performance athletic shoes, they have really kept up well with the evolving market trends. As such, the reintroduction of the Emmitt Smith x Reebok ES22 sneakers adds to their line of successful products.