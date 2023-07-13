Emmy Awards 2023: How many Emmys did Succession get nominated for? 

The power-hungry Roy family has taken over the 2023 Emmy Awards after dominating the television space for the past two seasons. The fourth and final season of Succession has won 27 nominations in total at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards as announced on July 12, 2023.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession is a satire on the power-hungry business class featuring the characters Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), and Siobhan Roy (Sarah Snook). The official synopsis for the fourth season on HBO's website reads,

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The crowd favourite will lead the Emmy 2023 nominations with The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso bagging 24, 23, and 21 nominations respectively.

Succession bags 27 nominations dominating the Emmy Awards 2023 nominations list

The Roy family, loosely based on the prolific Murdoch family, have left their mark in the media and entertainment fields in both their world inside and outside HBO. Succession has been a force to reckon with when it comes to nominations at television award functions and critical acclaim. The comedy-drama based on an upper-class business family has an average rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With a whopping 27 nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the final season of Succession has broken the record set by NBC's Seinfield in 1992 with the maximum number of nominations being 30 in total. The HBO series has 14 acting nominations to its credit which include nominees Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

Check out the list of nominations and respective nominees for Succession for the 2023 Emmy Awards below:

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series: Avy Kaufman, CSA Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series: Michelle Matland, Jonathan Schwartz, Mark Agnes (for "Church and State") Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series: James Cromwell (for "Church and State"), Arian Moayed (for "Honeymoon States") Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series: Hiam Abbass (for "Honeymoon States"), Cherry Jones (for "The Munsters"), Harriet Walter (for "Church and State") Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score): Nicholas Britell (for "Connor's Wedding") Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series: Jane Rizzo (for "America Decides"), Bill Henry (for "Connor's Wedding"), Ken Eluto (for "With Open Eyes") Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): Stephen H. Carter, Molly Mikula, George Detitta Jr. (for "America Decides") Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Andy Kris, Nicholas Renbeck, Ken Ishcompete(for "Connor's Wedding")

Succession will compete with The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Better Call Saul, The Crown, Andor, House of the Dragon, and Yellowjackets.

The Emmy Awards this year is scheduled to air on September 18, 2023, on Fox unless it is postponed in case of delay due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

