Emotional fans want more seasons as Netflix drops He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 trailer

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is finally back with its third installment after premiering Season 2 in March. The second season ended with an emotional finale, leaving fans waiting impatiently for the third season. Netflix, at last, has dropped a trailer for the upcoming season.

The Netflix series, developed by Rob David, is a reimagining of the classic 1983 show of the same name. The story follows Prince Adam and his Power Sword that transforms him into a superhero, the titular He-Man. He is imbued with powers that allow him to fight the villain Skeletor and his evil forces and save Eternia from their tyranny.

A look at the new trailer and fan reactions to it

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe unveiled its new trailer at the franchise's panel at SDCC on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Since the trailer was made public, fans have resorted to Twitter to share their views.

Here are some of the fan reactions.

DStyles510 @DStyles0510 @netflixfamily Couple of Moments Lets Hope This Final Chapter Is Amazing @MastersOfficial Looks Better Then Season l And Season 2 But Theres Always A JeeezCouple of Moments Lets Hope This Final Chapter Is Amazing @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial Looks Better Then Season l And Season 2 But Theres Always A Jeeez 😑Couple of Moments Lets Hope This Final Chapter Is Amazing

Ultrabunga22 @ultrabunga22 @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial Won't miss this epic conclusion for anything in the world, I'm looking forward to this @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial Won't miss this epic conclusion for anything in the world, I'm looking forward to this https://t.co/BOXPeGjGjU

The upcoming season will be the final season of this particular He-Man series. Fans are, therefore, heartbroken that the series is concluding so soon.

Dave M @DavesXenaFever @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial Is this definitely the final season? So there is a new Hordak figure for this show but we didn't see him in the trailer sadly. @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial Is this definitely the final season? So there is a new Hordak figure for this show but we didn't see him in the trailer sadly.

MundoMasters @MundoMasters @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial Please, don't end the series. We need more Motu CGI in our lives. @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial Please, don't end the series. We need more Motu CGI in our lives. 😢😢😢

Blamo! @smimblor @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial One of the greatest modern action shows for kids, already over, wow @netflixfamily @MastersOfficial One of the greatest modern action shows for kids, already over, wow

While many fans were skeptical about the CGI and the designs used in the series, the writing and the characters have won hearts and reassured them with the last two seasons. When it's time to bid adieu, fans are emotional that their sword-wielding superhero has run his course.

What will be the plot for He-man and the Masters of the Universe? Who will be reprising their roles for the final season?

Netflix Family @netflixfamily

@MastersOfficial Everything has led to this- the final war as He-Man and the other masters must stop Skeletor from spreading havoc and save the cosmos! Don't miss the epic conclusion of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe when season 3 is available on Netflix on 8/18! Everything has led to this- the final war as He-Man and the other masters must stop Skeletor from spreading havoc and save the cosmos! Don't miss the epic conclusion of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe when season 3 is available on Netflix on 8/18!@MastersOfficial https://t.co/yQctWzB9Q0

The final season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will definitely see the stakes get higher as the war against He-Man's adversary Skeletor takes shape.

King Grayskull is now forced to resort to desperate measures to fight Skeletor's growing army of Zombies, which threatens Eternia. On the other hand, we will see Krass hellbent on fighting her former friends, but she will prove pivotal in the fight against Skeletor's army.

Developed by Robert David, the voice cast of Season 3 will feature Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man or Adam, Stephen Fry as Man-E-Faces, David Kaye as Cringer or our favorite Battle Cat, Antony Del Rio as Duncan, and Kimberly Brooks as Teela, the Sorceress.

Also featuring in the list are Trevor Devall as R'Qazz or Beast Man, Judy Alice Lee as Krass, Roger Craig Smith as Kronis, Fred Tatasciore as King Randor, Ben Diskin as Skeletor, Tom Kenny as Ork-0, Max Mitchell as Kitty, Max Stubington as Young Adam, Zeno Robinson as Stratos, and Dee Bradley Baker as Webstor.

When is He-Man and the Masters of the Universe scheduled to premiere?

Pixel Dan @PixelDan I'm overwhelmed with emotions. I'm honored to have had the opportunity to sit on stage and represent this brand that has meant so much to my life.



Thank you all. I wouldn't be here without you. I'm overwhelmed with emotions. I'm honored to have had the opportunity to sit on stage and represent this brand that has meant so much to my life.Thank you all. I wouldn't be here without you. https://t.co/6EMMdFJWAw

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has now received a release date. Season 3 will drop on Netflix on August 18, 2022. To watch the upcoming season, fans must have a Netflix subscription.

Catch He-Man and the Masters of the Universe coming back for a final run this August on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far