He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 voice cast and character guide: All about Netflix's animation series

Netflix has announced the return of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe through the official Twitter account of Masters of the Universe. The wait for all He-Man fans is almost over, as Netflix will release the second season of the animated series soon.

The first season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was released on Netflix on September 16, 2022 and received fairly positive reviews. Four months later, He-Man is back again for a second season, and viewers can expect to see the team of superheroes team up and try to find a way to defeat Skeletor, the evil force, once again.

Voice cast of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 2

The second season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is scheduled for release on March 3, 2022. The new season is expected to pick up where Season 1 left off.

He-Man and his group of friends were unsuccessful in stopping Skeletor, which suggests Season 2 will focus on the team getting back together to try and destroy Skeletor’s staff and possibly defeat the Dark Masters.

Here is the voice cast for the new season of the animated series.

1) Yuri Lowenthal as He-Man (Adam)

Yuri Lowenthal is an American voice actor who has worked in cartoons, anime and video games. Additionally, he also dabbles in producing and screenwriting. He will be voicing He-Man in the upcoming second season of the animated series.

Some of Lowenthal's prominent roles include Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto and a teenage Ben Tennyson in Ben 10. He has also voiced The Prince in Ubisoft's Prince of Persia, Alucard in Castlevania, Larry Foulke in Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War, Dainsleif in Genshin Impact, and Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Insomniac's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Lowenthal also owns a production company, Monkey Kingdom Productions, with his wife, Tara Platt. The production house has helmed several feature films, alongside a live-action web series called Shelf Life.

2) Kimberly Brooks as Teela / Sorceress

Kimberly D. Brooks is an American voice actress who does voice-over in films, video games, and theater. She voices Teela, one of the Masters of the Universe.

Brooks has given a voice to Ashley Williams in the Mass Effect series, Stormy in the Nickelodeon revival of Winx Club, Barbara Gordon in the Batman: Arkham video game series, Mee Mee in Dexter's Laboratory, and Luna in the Scooby-Doo franchise.

3) David Kaye as Cringer

David Vincent Hope will voice Cringer, He-Man's trusted sidekick. Kaye is a Canadian voice actor best known for his roles such as Megatron in five Transformers offerings, Optimus Prime in Transformers: Animated, Professor X and Apocalypse in X-Men: Evolution, and Cronus in Class of the Titans.

His video game roles include Clank in the Ratchet & Clank series and Nathan Hale in the Resistance series.

Other voice cast members include Grey Griffin as Evelyn/Evil-Lyn, Antony Del Rio as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Trevor Devall as R'Qazz/Beast Man, Ben Diskin as Skeletor/Prince Keldor, and Max Stubington as Young Adam.

Catch He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on Netflix on March 3, 2022.

