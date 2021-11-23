'Masters of the Universe' takeaway: a shift in focus from the protagonist He-man

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2 has dropped on Netflix today. It is a continuation of Masters of the Universe, an animated media franchise created by toymakers Mattel.

The main plotline of the franchise is the conflict between He-Man and Skeletor over the power of Castle Grayskull. The show is divided into five episodes with around 30 minutes of runtime each. Its ambitious storyline, surprising plot twists and cutting-edge animation make Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2 a must-watch for all fans of the franchise.

A brief summary about 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2

Season 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation follows the return of Adam, and Skeletor seizing the Sword that commands the power of Grayskull. However, the tiff between Skeletor and He-Man is not the focus this season. On the contrary, the two team up to defeat a greater evil, sorceress Evil-Lyn, who intends to destroy the entire universe.

He-Man is no longer the protagonist

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2 is the tale of warrior goddess Teela. He-Man has very little screentime, featuring only in the last two episodes when a battle ensues to stop Evil-Lyn from destroying the universe. It is Prince Adam (He-Man's alter ego) who takes a prominent role instead.

Teela and Evil-Lynn step up to become the focus of the show this season. It portrays the two characters in a new light and their backstories are fleshed out better. It is a refreshing shake-up for the franchise.

Season 2 ends with a glimpse of Skeletor, indicating that the eternal battle between Skeletor and He-Man is not yet over. There is also enough hint provided about the emergence of a new force of evil that will threaten Eternia, and compel Prince Adam to call upon the power of Grayskull again. So fans can expect another season of the franchise to come up in the near future.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee