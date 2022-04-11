"End days must be near": Kim Kardashian X Balenciaga draws flak over new Pantaleggings photo

Balenciaga released a look for its ongoing campaign on April 10, 2022, featuring Kim Kardashian, namely 'Kim for Balenciaga.' Following its introduction on the official website, the brand also updated its social media platform with the same campaign images.

The campaign image features Kim wearing a pink spandex Pantalegging, a red Shrunk Zip-up Hoodie, and the brand new Le Cagole Shoulder Bag XS in a light pink colorway with Balenciaga earrings. The brand may be celebrating its newfound partnership with Kim, however, fans are not impressed by the duo.

A comment by @intelligencempls (Image via @demnagram/Instagram)

@intelligencempls commented under the campaign picture of Kim K for Balenciaga as they expressed their feelings of disappointment over the new campaign and the fashion house embracing Kim as its muse.

Fans react to Balenciaga x Kim Kardashian's campaign

Fans not impressed by the 'Kim for Balenciaga' campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were unimpressed with the latest campaign photos for 'Kim for Balenciaga' and they were quick to express their disappointment. A few fans did not wish to see Kim and Balenciaga's partnership and called it an "overkill."

While many fans commented under the pictures dropped by Balenciaga and Demna Gvasalia, creative director for the label, on their Instagram handles, a few took to Twitter to express their feelings. Fans seem to think the duo are not "compatible" and are tired of seeing them together.

Penny Madashell 🤖 @rukiddingmelolz This has been done to death. Not sure why Demna is pushing Kim Kardashian or this look so hard when the fashion world has moved on. Will be curious to see how much Balenciaga product Kim Kardashian moves w her FashionNova following, tho a mass-market play would cheapen the brand. This has been done to death. Not sure why Demna is pushing Kim Kardashian or this look so hard when the fashion world has moved on. Will be curious to see how much Balenciaga product Kim Kardashian moves w her FashionNova following, tho a mass-market play would cheapen the brand. https://t.co/Zy1uvQNj7Z

domenic @_domeniccc How long is Kim’s Balenciaga contact, cause honestly I’m tired. How long is Kim’s Balenciaga contact, cause honestly I’m tired.

Many fans expressed their feelings and lashed out at Kim.

Bella Apollonia @RedPatr28846847 @BALENCIAGA Good Grief isnt she tired of taking pics of herself.? . lol @BALENCIAGA Good Grief isnt she tired of taking pics of herself.? . lol

Others were disappointed with Balenciaga's actions.

FuckdemKids @latetotheprty_ @BALENCIAGA Her feet must hurt in them shoes @BALENCIAGA Her feet must hurt in them shoes

ShinyShaní @shinyshani Is Kim K wearing Balenciaga shoe pants? @Five_on Is Kim K wearing Balenciaga shoe pants? @Five_on

On the other hand, many fans were impressed with 'Kim for Balenciaga.'

Kathie C @Kisforkatduh ‍ I’m not crazy about Kim K but she is slaying this Balenciaga campaign I’m not crazy about Kim K but she is slaying this Balenciaga campaign ❤️‍🔥

Many fans expressed that they liked the color combination and the Pantaleggings that Kim was spotted wearing in the campaign.

More about Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga's campaign

Balenciaga's ongoing campaign shared collaborations with Kat Zhang and BFRND, and now the label has added Kim Kardashian to the list.

In the campaign, she was seen wearing a Political Campaign T-shirt, which is available to pre-order on the site for $650. She layered the t-shirt with Political Campaign Shrunk Zip-up Hoodie which can be pre-ordered for $1,050.

She paired the red-colored hoodie and tee with a pair of bubblegum pink-colored Pantaleggings, which can be pre-ordered for $3,050. She was seen accessorizing the outfit with a Le Cagole Shoulder Bag XS in Pink which can be bought for $2,300 upon the official web-store of the fashion house.

Lastly, she kept jewelry to a minimum with a Cut Ear Cuff earring which can be purchased for $475 and a Cut XS Earring which can be purchased for $350 on Balenciaga's website.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan