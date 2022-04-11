"End days must be near": Kim Kardashian X Balenciaga draws flak over new Pantaleggings photo

Balenciaga released a look for its ongoing campaign on April 10, 2022, featuring Kim Kardashian, namely 'Kim for Balenciaga.' Following its introduction on the official website, the brand also updated its social media platform with the same campaign images.
The campaign image features Kim wearing a pink spandex Pantalegging, a red Shrunk Zip-up Hoodie, and the brand new Le Cagole Shoulder Bag XS in a light pink colorway with Balenciaga earrings. The brand may be celebrating its newfound partnership with Kim, however, fans are not impressed by the duo.
@intelligencempls commented under the campaign picture of Kim K for Balenciaga as they expressed their feelings of disappointment over the new campaign and the fashion house embracing Kim as its muse.
Fans react to Balenciaga x Kim Kardashian's campaign
Fans were unimpressed with the latest campaign photos for 'Kim for Balenciaga' and they were quick to express their disappointment. A few fans did not wish to see Kim and Balenciaga's partnership and called it an "overkill."
While many fans commented under the pictures dropped by Balenciaga and Demna Gvasalia, creative director for the label, on their Instagram handles, a few took to Twitter to express their feelings. Fans seem to think the duo are not "compatible" and are tired of seeing them together.
Many fans expressed their feelings and lashed out at Kim.
Others were disappointed with Balenciaga's actions.
On the other hand, many fans were impressed with 'Kim for Balenciaga.'
Many fans expressed that they liked the color combination and the Pantaleggings that Kim was spotted wearing in the campaign.
More about Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga's campaign
Balenciaga's ongoing campaign shared collaborations with Kat Zhang and BFRND, and now the label has added Kim Kardashian to the list.
In the campaign, she was seen wearing a Political Campaign T-shirt, which is available to pre-order on the site for $650. She layered the t-shirt with Political Campaign Shrunk Zip-up Hoodie which can be pre-ordered for $1,050.
She paired the red-colored hoodie and tee with a pair of bubblegum pink-colored Pantaleggings, which can be pre-ordered for $3,050. She was seen accessorizing the outfit with a Le Cagole Shoulder Bag XS in Pink which can be bought for $2,300 upon the official web-store of the fashion house.
Lastly, she kept jewelry to a minimum with a Cut Ear Cuff earring which can be purchased for $475 and a Cut XS Earring which can be purchased for $350 on Balenciaga's website.