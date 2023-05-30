END x Reebok Classic Leather Boules Club sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

The new END x Reebok Classic Leather Boules Club sneakers is going to release on June 2, 2023, via END Clothing. Following the immense popularity of the Club C 'Stout' collaboration, END Clothing is teaming up with the active sportswear brand to release the Reebok Classic Leather 'Boules Club' sneakers. END Clothing is a global retailer and offers a wide range of products such as clothing, sneakers, and accessories.

Generally, the retailer brand offers various Reebok products but also collaborated with Reebok. END Clothing has collaborated with Reebok on several occasions. In 2021, END Clothing collaborated with Reebok and Story MFG to release a duo of peace-loving footwear. That same year, END Clothing also collaborated with Reebok on a project called "Reported Sightings".

The new END x Reebok Classic Leather Boules Club sneakers will retail for $159 and will be available exclusively via the official END Clothing store.

END x Reebok Classic Leather Boules Club sneakers will be for both men and women

While talking about the new collaboration with Reebok, END Clothing stated the inspiration behind the pair. They said that the sneakers are inspired by the "classic French boules sport Pétanque," and deliver a classic leather version of the shoe that is fit for play.

The company added:

"Centring around throwing boules balls as close to a small target ball, known as a jack, as possible, the game has been played in various incarnations since its inception in the early 20th century."

The brand also went on to explain the rules of the game which can be found on their website.

The inspiration behind the END x Reebok Classic Leather Boules Club sneakers is the traditional French game of pétanque, also known as boules. The sandy playing surface of the game has influenced the design of the sneakers, with the suede and tumbled leather upper of the Reebok Classic Leather cured in a vibrant mixture of "Stucco" and beige.

Hits of "Sap Green" adorn the heel tongue, tongue trim, and heel. They are accompanied by a gum tread underfoot, expanding the neutral-tinted base layer throughout the tongue structure, laces, and midsole of the Reebok Classic Leather.

Aside from the natural color scheme, the collaboration silhouette's motif is further emphasized with orange hits at the lace tips and outsole. This represents the game's jack, while silver metallic patterning on the sidewalls functions as a subtle tribute to the spherical boules.

END Clothing has a long history of successful collaborations with various brands. One of the most famous collaborations was with Stüssy. With this collaboration, END uncovered the brand's creative footwear history and highlighted a selection of sought-after releases from the label and its business partners.

Another noteworthy partnership was their 15th-anniversary partnership retrospective. This celebrated END's 15 years in business and featured a variety of special goods from other businesses.

Given this successful history of the retailer brand, it can be said that the upcoming collab would be an exceptional drop for the sneakerheads. The combination of the iconic Reebok style with the innovative approach of END Clothing will make the Reebok Classic Leather Boules Club sneakers a must-have pair for this summer.

