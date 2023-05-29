Rebook Pride "Unity by Reebok" collection: Where to buy, price and more details explored 

A Pride collection by Reebok has been launched on May 18th, 2023. The collection named "Unity by Reebok" includes wide range of genderless products inlcuding footwears and apparel.

Reebok is well known for their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. To assist the health of LGBTQ+ patients, the firm has joined forces with institutions like Fenway Health. The brand has also made financial contributions to LGBTQ+ organizations including the It Gets Better Project.

The company's continual initiatives show how dedicated it is to the cause of equality and how supportive it is of the LGBTQ+ community. Now in 2023, Reebok has introduced an unique Pride collection "Unity by Reebok" which is currently available for purchase on the official website of Reebok.

The collection includes three models of Reebok sneakers, graphic tees, tops, skirt, and tank tops. The price range of the Unity by Reebok collection starts from $35 and goes up to $150.

Unity by Reebok collection features Reebok Classic Leather, Reebok Club C 85, and Reebok Nano X3

Reebok @Reebok The Unity by Reebok collection celebrates Pride Month with a genderless capsule designed for the athlete in every body. With this, we also pledge to donate $15K to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness program. bit.ly/432GMh4 The Unity by Reebok collection celebrates Pride Month with a genderless capsule designed for the athlete in every body. With this, we also pledge to donate $15K to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness program. bit.ly/432GMh4 https://t.co/Qu4ed9j9Dw

Reebok Classic Leather, Club C, and Nano X3 are all included in the Pride capsule collection. The brand's training shoe and tennis shoe are both covered in clean white colours, and the 1983 running classic is covered in a clad-cream composition.

Updated details, which have been revealed after previewing each of the shapes over the previous several weeks, show the Unity by Reebok collection's objective to encourage self-expression through a corresponding design laced with pastels and a rainbow theme strewn throughout each of the forms made in genderless size.

The lateral side of the Club C 85 and Classic Leather shoes each has a "logo window" that showcases color swatches that were influenced by the LGBTQ+ community's flag. The internal lining of the casual versions has an abstract design.

The Nano X3 shoe has a white base and a similar style to the Nano X2, but it also has swatches of color on the heel and the midsole with the same blue, purple, and green holographic pattern.

The three sneaker models from the Unity by Reebok collection are quite unique. The Classic Leather features a soft leather upper and a cushioned midsole which make the pair a comfortable shoe.

On the other hand, the Club C sneakers have a low-cut design, a durable suede upper, and a cushioned EVA midsole which is perfect for support. Lastly, the Nano X3 sneakers are engineered for high-intensity workouts, providing stability and responsiveness.

Reebok Classic Leather, Club C, and Nano X3 from Pride collection (Image via Reebok)

Reebok stated on the official webpage regarding Unity by Reebok:

"In celebration of Pride Month, we pledge to donate $15K to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness program. The program aims to increase access to medical, nutrition, fitness and mental health services for the underserved Black and Brown LGBTQ youth within the Greater Boston community."

The Boston-based company has pledged to donate $15,000 to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness program which aims to provide accessible medical, nutrition, fitness, and mental health services to underserved Black and Brown LGBTQ youth in the Greater Boston community.

This donation is part of Reebok's ongoing efforts to support the LGBTQ+ community, which includes partnerships with organizations such as Fenway Health.

Shop the "Unity by Reebok" collection for this Pride month 2023 now from the official Reebok online and offline stores.

Poll : 0 votes