English Estate on GAF: Cast list and characters explored

GAF's new romantic film, English Estate, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The film tells the story of a woman who discovers that her deceased great-uncle has left her an English property. However, things get complicated when her great-uncle's business partner has some conflicts with the plan.

Take a look at the film's official synopsis:

''NYC real estate executive, Nora Cartwright, has just found out that her unknown great-uncle, passed away and left her a beautiful English property. In need of money to buy her own office, Nora takes the first flight to England with a view to sell the mansion, not counting on her uncle’s handsome business partner to get in the way.''

The movie stars Spencer Locke and Charlie Clapham in the lead roles, along with numerous others portraying pivotal supporting roles. The film is directed by Nick Lyon and written by Anna Rasmussen.

GAF's English Estate cast list: Spencer Locke and others will deliver heartwarming performances

1) Spencer Locke as Nora

Spencer Locke stars in the lead role of Nora in GAF's English Estate. Nora is a charming and bubbly woman whose life takes a surprising turn when she finds out her great-uncle has left her a beautiful property. But when his business partner has some conflicts, things get slightly complicated.

Locke looks in terrific form in the film's preview, and fans can expect a memorable performance from her in the movie. Besides English Estate, Spencer Locke is known for her appearances in Insidious: The Last Key, Bridal Boot Camp, and Walk. Ride. Rodeo., to name a few.

2) Charlie Clapham as Jamie Allen

Actor Charlie Clapham portrays the character of Jamie Allen in the new romantic drama film. Allen is Nora's great-uncle's former business partner who doesn't want Nora to sell the property. It'll be interesting to see how his relationship with Nora evolves.

Clapham effortlessly portrays his character's inherent charm and charisma and promises to deliver an impressive performance in the film. His other notable movie and TV acting credits include Velvet, The Hooligan Factory, and Coming Down the Mountain, to name a few.

3) Christian Oliver as Daniel

Actor Christian Oliver stars as Daniel in English Estate. Not many other details about his character are known, but viewers can expect him to play an important role in the film. Christian Oliver has previously appeared in Best Christmas Ball Ever!, Animal Among Us, Rattlesnakes, and The Outer Wild, to name a few.

Apart from Spencer Locke, Charlie Clapham, and Christian Oliver, English Estate also features many others actors essaying crucial supporting/minor roles, including:

Juliet Mills as Mary

Scott Butler as Fred

Karin Collison as Helen

Julia Farino as Sara

GAF's official movie preview offers a glimpse into protagonist Nora's eventful life. She's surprised that her great-uncle has left her a property in England and plans to sell it off.

But a handsome young man associated with Nora's great-uncle may have other plans. Based on the preview, fans can expect a heartwarming and funny movie similar to GAF's other films like Fall Into Winter and A Charming Valentine.

Don't forget to watch English Estate on GAF on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes