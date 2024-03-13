ENHYPEN has become the first fourth-generation K-pop boy group to amass over three billion Spotify streams. It also became the fastest Korean boy group to reach 10 million monthly listeners within 1,196 days. The band hails from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE) and debuted in 2020 through the survival competition show I-Land.

With 71 tracks in their discography so far, the seven-member group made history by surpassing their predecessor and senior, BTS. The worldwide K-pop sensation previously surpassed 3 billion streams in 1,448 days and TXT in 1,554 days. However, the emerging fourth-generation rookie boy group ENHYPEN has now beaten the record.

Notably, the top three male groups to have achieved this feat are from the same company.

ENHYPEN creates history as the first fourth-generation K-pop boy group to have 10 million Spotify listeners

As of writing this, their tracks such as FEVER have amassed over 315,582,187 streams, Drunk-Dazed has 271,003,608 streams, Polaroid Love has gained over 265,184,801 streams, Bite Me has 222,961,460 streams, Given-Taken has 171,118,643 streams, Tamed-Dashed has gained 113,714,584 streams on Spotify.

As of March 12, 2024, the group has 71 tracks with a total stream of 2.99 billion (2,995,184,450) and an average daily streaming of 4 million (4,422,717) as per Kworb.net. However, X accounts Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) shared that the group has become the fastest male K-pop group to gain three billion Spotify streams.

Reportedly, ENHYPEN became the second K-pop group overall to surpass three billion streams after HYBE's girl group NewJeans achieved the feat within 464 days.

Previously, the group's fifth extended play, Orange Blood, was released on November 17. On the day of its release, the album sold more than 1.38 million copies, further cementing the rookie group's popularity.

This release comes after their third Japanese single, You (絞), was released on September 5, 2023. The single featuring the Japanese renditions of Bite Me and Bills, plus the original Japanese songs 結 (You) and Blossom, was released.

The group won the Golden Disk Award Rookie Artist Award in 2021 along with the Seoul Music Awards Rookie Award for Border: Day One, the MAMA Award for Best New Male Artist, and the Top Ten Award for the Best Musical Artist in the same year. ENHYPEN has won the MAMA Award for Worldwide Fans' Choice three times in a row in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The group's historic feat of surpassing three billion Spotify streams is another testament to the group's raw talent and impeccable no-skip discography. The group is rumored to release a new album in 2024. However, their company hasn't confirmed the reports yet.

ENHYPEN's second global tour, Fate, was extended through January and February of 2024, including concerts in Taiwan, Singapore, China, and the Philippines, as per its announcement on October 24, 2023. Demand led to the addition of two new events on November 22 at KSPO Dome in Seoul, which took place on February 24 and 25, 2024.

In response to popular demand, it was revealed that five further performances would take place in the United States from April 24-28 and May 1-3, 2024, in Anaheim, Oakland, Tacoma, Rosemont, and Belmont Park.