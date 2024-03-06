"I can just hear the emotions": Fans lavish praise as ENHYPEN's Jake releases a cover of 'I Don't Think I'm Okay' by Bazzi

On March 5, 2024, ENHYPEN's Jake released a cover of I Don't Think I'm Okay by Bazzi. The vocalist and rapper from the rookie boy band from BELIFT LAB (a HYBE subsidy), officially released his first solo cover on the group's YouTube channel.

Earlier, on February 23, 2024, the boy group covered One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful. Despite omitting the second verse and chorus altogether, the K-pop boyband's version of One Direction's breakthrough hit remained essentially identical to the original.

Fans swooned over the melodious baritones of Jake as the artist beautifully "captured" the "emotions" of the song.

Fans swoon over ENHYPEN's Jake cover video

The music cover video opened with Jake typing the title of the song on his cell phone. The ENHYPEN crooner was shown wandering around his home for the whole video. Since the colors have certain meanings that go well with the song, the backdrop was arranged in tones of white, beige, tan-brown, and gray.

For the uninitiated, beige and brown represents warmth, knowledge, simplicity, and trust, whereas gray represents experience-derived wisdom and dignity. Meanwhile, the dominant color white throughout the video, which the artist was also seen wearing, stands for elegance and purity.

The well-chosen color scheme stood out in keeping with the serious subject matter of the songs. In a sense, the Bite Me singer aimed to depict the knowledge and purity that emerged from adversity, despite the mental illnesses, anxiety, and societal pressure that often become burdensome on individuals.

I Don't Think I'm Okay by Bazzi delves into the complexity of mental health and self-doubt. The song's lyrics discuss dealing with inner problems while putting up a happy front. Despite being pressured by society to be perfect and put together, Bazzi explored his inner challenges and uncertainties in the song, emphasizing the sense of not being "okay." He shared his struggles with mental and emotional health and the toll they had taken on him.

The track seemingly comes from the singer's similar personal struggles, as expressed emotionally by his raw vocals and reflective compositions, which create a potent mood.

Bazzi's unadulterated vulnerability is evident in the song's lyrics. Instead of attempting to cover up or conceal one's suffering, the song serves as a reminder of how critical it is to give one's mental health first priority and to get help when necessary.

"I don't think I'm okay, I don't think I'm alright // I don't think I can save myself tonight." (as quoted from the official YouTube video)

Supporters have greeted the rookie group's vocalist-rapper Jake's musical interpretation with open arms and expressed on social media that he truly did the original song justice. While several praised the young singer for his skill, others shared anecdotes of how the song helped them deal with their own feelings.

Here's how fans reacted to Jake's solo rendition:

ENHYPEN is set to perform on April 24, 2024, at Anaheim, Honda Center, United States for their ongoing FATE Plus world tour.