"My man really said multitasking": Fans react as ENHYPEN's Jake's selfie with Engenes goes viral

ENHYPEN's Jake is all over social media for his unique selfie with fans during the group's previous concert in Seoul. The K-pop idol is posing with a fan while smiling for another fan's camera, leaving fans in laughter.

On February 24, the BELIFT boy group held their encore concert, FATE+ (FATE PLUS), in Seoul, South Korea. The group shared some memorable moments with Engenes (ENHYPEN's fandom) who attended the show and also garnered attention from fans on social media who got glimpses of the show through their screens.

One such moment shared by an attendee on X is going viral among fans, where Jake is seen making a peace sign in a selfie with one fan and smiling at the camera while also completing a heart pose with another fan. This has resulted in a massive wave of reactions from fans, as they could not help but wonder how he thought of this smart move.

Netizens commented on his fan servicing skills on X; a user said, “My man really said multitasking.”.

“Making hearts with another woman”: Hilarious reactions erupt over ENHYPEN's Jake's selfie with a fan during the Seoul concert.

ENHYPEN held their encore concert, FATE PLUS, for their world tour in Seoul, spanning from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25, at the KSPO Dome. The concert was streamed live through Weverse.

Giving electrifying performances of songs from their latest albums, the boy group showcased their performing prowess to their Korean and international fans. Jake has frenzied many fans on the Internet with one selfie showing his stunning fan service.

On February 25, at the last show in Seoul, a fab shared a selfie on X where the idol posed for two fans. Fans online shared their thoughts with hilarious replies over this selfie. The Australian-Korean vocalist of the group has earned the title of "multitasking" idol from netizens due to this distinctive picture.

Here are some reactions.

ENHYPEN’s latest cover songs

In other news, ENHYPEN dropped two very exciting covers of popular songs by the English-Irish band One Direction and the K-pop sensation BTS. The group has once again showcased their vocal power through the cover of What Makes You Beautiful by the pop band on February 23 through the show THE SEASONS: Red Carpet with Lee Hyo.

The boy group has shown their love for BTS multiple times. Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the playlist K-Pop ON!, on February 16, the boy group released their rendition of I Need U by BTS for Spotify Singles.

What Makes You Beautiful and I Need U are available for fans to stream on the music service platform Spotify.