Eric Church Outsiders Revival Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

American singer-songwriter Eric Church has announced an extensive tour scheduled to kick off in June this year. Billed as The Outsiders Revival tour, the 27-date trek will start on June 16 at the Rogue Music Fest in Oregon, and run through October 7 in Bristol, Tennessee. Church will be backed by a number of artists who will support him throughout the length of the tour.

In a statement, Eric Church said,

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively.”

He further added, noting:

“Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Check out the details about Eric Church’s upcoming tour below.

Eric Church tour presale will begin from January

Members of the Church Choir fan club will be able to get their tickets starting January 17. A Live Nation presale will begin on January 19 at 10.00 am PT, and can be bought using the access code SOUND. Tickets for the general public for the Eric Church tour will be available from January 20 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

April 14 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, at Tortuga Music Festival

June 16 – Central Point, OR at Rogue Music Fest

June 17 – Santa Rosa, CA at Country Summer Musical Festival

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

June 23 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

June 24 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center ^

June 30 – Charleston, SC at Credit One Stadium #

July 01 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

July 07 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage %

July 08 – Pittsburgh, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake %

July 14 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center +

July 15 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

July 23 – Minot, ND at North Dakota State Fair

July 28 – Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion !

July 29 – Austin, TX at Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

August 04 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park $

August 05 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live $

August 11 – Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Music Center $

August 12 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre $

August 13 – Des Moines, IA at Iowa State Fair >

August 18 – Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater &

August 19 – Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf Amphitheater &

August 25 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center ~

August 26 – Philadelphia, PA at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ~

September 08 – Portland, OR at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ?

September 09 – George, WA at Gorge Amphitheatre ?

September 15 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater **

September 16 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre !!

September 22 – Atlanta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

September 23 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion ~

September 29 – West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ~

September 30 – Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

October 07 – Bristol, TN at Country Thunder Bristol

* = w/ Elle King ^ = w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays # = w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade % = w/ Koe Wetzel and Shane Smith & The Saints + = w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline ! = w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard $ = w/ Cody Jinks > = w/ Jackson Dean & = w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean ~ = w/ Whiskey Myers ? = w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters ** = w/ Paul Cauthen and Hailey Whitters !! = w/ Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen

Eric Church is a Grammy-nominated artist

Eric Church’s recent work includes his triple album set Heart & Soul, which were released on April 16, April 20, and April 23 in 2021. The album includes 24 songs, featuring singles like Heart On Fire and Hell of a View.

Church is also known for his hit singles including Drink in My Hand, Springsteen, Creepin, The Outsiders, and Give Me Back My Hometown, among other tracks.

The singer has been nominated for Grammys various times, and also won the CMA Award for album of the year for his 2011 album Chief and 2015 album Mr. Misunderstood. In 2020, Church also received the CMA Entertainer of the Year award.

