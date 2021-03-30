Ethan Klein alleges a James Charles conspiracy, claiming TikTok is deleting all his videos based on the latter

James Charles and Ethan Klein of h3h3 productions have shared a one-sided distaste for each other, with the latter calling for James Charles' cancelation multiple times over the last few months. The latest development sees Ethan Klein alleging that there's a conspiracy out there with TikTok protecting James Charles as his videos regarding James are being continually taken off the platform.

"James Charles Conspiracy" Ethan Klein claims videos regarding James Charles are being removed from TikTok

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Ethan Klein’s TikToks about James Charles keep getting removed from the platform. Ethan says this has never happened when talking about anyone else, and that his latest TikTok was removed in 9 minutes. pic.twitter.com/D7VAG1OWe7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

In a recent TikTok, an annoyed Ethan Klein tells his audience that his videos regarding James Charles are being removed, with the latest one being taken down in under 9 minutes.

"I am so sick of making banger-a** TikToks about James Charles and them getting removed for harrasment. This has never happened about anyone else, I made the most banger TikTok and it was removed in 9 minutes"

The two have been locking horns online after James Charles' pedophilia and grooming allegations went public.

Publicly calling out James Charles on his Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award and even putting him on blast for his collab with Chipotle, Ethan Klein has been aggressive in his stance of getting James Charles canceled.

Congratulations to James Charles on his Kid’s Choice Award! It’s great because kids have always been his choice too!



Ps @Nickelodeon please keep an eye on him during the after party pic.twitter.com/FefJrTtqbl — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 14, 2021

Does @ChipotleTweets know they are sponsoring a known sexual predator? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dsSRi1HiRR — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 9, 2021

Hey @jamescharles found a position for you pic.twitter.com/2zrI8Zo09H — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 29, 2021

To further support Ethan Klein's theory, the victim who came forward with the James Charles allegation was banned from TikTok, in a move that was considered as protecting James Charles.

sketchy af — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 11, 2021

Whether or not "The James Charles Conspiracy" is true remains to be seen as no proof of such "favoritism" has been presented yet. James Charles too has yet to respond to Ethan Klein on any front.

