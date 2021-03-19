Ethan Klein describes James Charles as an "active threat", as he urges the online community to call out predators

Ethan Klein keeps shining a light on the accusations against James Charles.

Even if it was recorded before hand, these creators are co-signing James and signaling that he is okay to associate with. They should not be ok being attached to this video regardless of when it was recorded. Im also sure most of James audience has no clue it was recorded before. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 18, 2021

Ethan Klein, in a tweet, points out there are still creators who work with James, even though he has been accused of sexual misconduct with people who are minors.

“Reminder that James Charles is a known child predator and active threat to young members of our community. He’s just collabed w @Corpse_Husband @Dream and pewdiepie - I am not trying to shade them I simply think they are unaware that James exchanges nudes with underage children”

Please man just stop this, it’s everyday of this with no results just words. The more you do this the more Keem fans I see man. You’re becoming the very thing you swore to destroy. James Charles ain’t good but you doing this everyday doesn’t help. — Solair (@Crazy_Killr) March 18, 2021

Many have called for some kind of cancelation of James Charles, but none have succeeded so far. Some comments say that no matter how many times anyone tries to cancel James, it doesn't work. One comment by @Autumn51476572 read:

“I’m ready to see James be officially cancels but it will never happen. His audience is too young to understand what’s wrong. It’s up to YouTube and the older views to hold him accountable.”

I’m ready to see James be officially cancels but it will never happen. His audience is too young to understand what’s wrong. It’s up to YouTube and the older views to hold him accountable. — Autumn (@Autumn51476572) March 18, 2021

This clearly illustrates the fact that many TikTok users get away with things because their audience is too young to understand when something is wrong. James Charles has only been alleged to have done these things, but if they are true, it might go like the quarantine-breaking crimes that other TikTokers have committed.

In addition, Ethan Klein is calling on bigger names to disown James Charles

In his tweet, Ethan Klein had said he wasn’t calling out the creators but he changed his mind in his next tweet. He went on to call them out and say that their association with him signals that associating with him is okay. None of the creators has commented on the situation, so this is a big stretch.

i am so disapointed in you I thought that you were friends with pewds and now you are backstabbing him. — the kid (@thekid33366) March 18, 2021

So they should be given some time to make their own statement then? They might not even know James released this video, you're talking like they've made a stand on it when James just released a video he's been sitting on for however long without their prior knowledge. — Steveroni François 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Stephen_Fremel) March 18, 2021

This is all just speculation, and nobody but the people involved in it knows if it is true for a fact. So, calling out the big creators who worked with James prior to any of this coming to light is a bit unfair. There has been an argument between Ethan Klein and James Charles for about a year now, and it doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon.

