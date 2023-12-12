EVERGLOW ‘ALL MY GIRLS' Europe tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & more

EVERGLOW ‘ALL MY GIRLS' Europe tour 2024 is set to take place from January 23, 2024, to February 4, 2024, in venues across the UK and mainland Europe. The tour is marking the final leg of the band's larger tour of the same name.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Barcelona, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Warsaw, and Berlin, respectively, via a post on its official Instagram page on December 7, 2023:

The presale for the tour will be available for the London show on December 13, 2023, through the venue's website. General on-sale for the remaining shows will be available on December 15, 2023, at 17:00 GMT. Ticket pricing information has not been announced yet. Tickets can be purchased from the My Music Taste website.

EVERGLOW ‘ALL MY GIRLS' Europe 2024 tour dates

The group dropped their fourth single album, All My Girls, on August 18, 2023. The album peaked at number 13 on the Korean album chart and boasted impressive sales of over 44,000 copies.

After its release, the group embarked on the first leg of their tour to support it, performing across the United States before wrapping things up with a show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 22, 2023.

Now the band is set to take their tour across the ocean to the UK and continental Europe in the exciting continuation of their global tour. The full list of dates and venues for the EVERGLOW ‘ALL MY GIRLS' Europe tour 2024 is given below:

January 23, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, Sala Apolo

January 25, 2024 – Paris, France at TBA

January 27, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

January 30, 2024 – London, England at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

February 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Palladium

February 4, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys

Delving into their new single album in an exclusive interview with AllKPop on September 28, 2023, the group elaborated on the message behind the new record, stating:

"The album ALL MY GIRLS is a message from EVERGLOW to all the girls out there! With this album, we aim to send a message to those girls who may be feeling lost and confined by societal expectations and encourage them to be confident and true to themselves."

The group continued:

"Since this comeback marks a significant return for us, we wanted to showcase a variety of aspects of EVERGLOW, which is why we included three songs with different vibes."

More about EVERGLOW and their music career

The group released its debut single album, Arrival of Everglow, on March 18, 2019. The album sold more than 28,000 copies, after its release and peaked at number 6 on the Korean album chart.

This was quickly followed by their second single album, Hush, released on August 19, 2019. The single album peaked at number 5 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 26,000 copies.

The group released their debut EP, Reminiscence, on February 3, 2020. The EP peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 33,000 copies after its release.

EVERGLOW released their second EP, −77.82X−78.29, on September 21, 2020. The EP remains the group's most successful record project to date, having peaked at number 4 on the Korean album chart and selling more than 49,000 copies after its release.