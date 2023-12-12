Karol G Mañana Será Bonito 2024 Europe tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Karol G Mañana Será Bonito 2024 Europe tour is scheduled to be held from June 8, 2024, to July 20, 2024, in venues across the UK and continental Europe. The tour will be the latest edition of the singer's wider tour of the same name and will be preceded by a Latina and South American tour leg.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as London, Zurich, Antwerp, Madrid, and Lisbon, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on December 11, 2023:

The presale for the tour will be available on December 14, 2023, on the singer's official website and can be accessed by registering for the singer's official fan club. General tickets for the tour will be available on December 15, 2023.

Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Once made public, tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or via the aforementioned singer's official website.

Karol G Mañana Será Bonito 2024 Europe tour dates

Karol G released her latest studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, on February 24, 2023. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Spanish album charts, respectively.

Soon after the album's release, the singer embarked on the first stage of her world tour to support it, playing across North America before wrapping up with a show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, United States, on September 26, 2023.

This was followed by a couple of shows in Columbia on December 1, 2023, and December 2, 2023, at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin, Columbia, wrapping up her year.

In early 2024, the singer is scheduled to continue her Latin and South American tour, and once that is wrapped up, she will embark on the newly announced Europe leg of the tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Karol G Mañana Será Bonito 2024 Europe tour is given below:

June 8, 2024 — Zurich, Switzerland at Aghallenstadion

June 11, 2024 — Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

June 14, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 18, 2024 — London, UK at The O2

June 22, 2024 — Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 25, 2024 — Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

June 29, 2024 — Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

July 2, 2024 — Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

July 7, 2024 — Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

July 20, 2024 — Madrid, Spain at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

Also given below are the dates and venues for the Latin and South American leg of the Karol G Mañana Será Bonito 2024 tour:

February 8, 2024 – México City, México at Estadio Azteca

February 16, 2024 – Monterrey, México at Estadio Mobil Super

March 1, 2024 – Guatemala City, Guatemala at Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

March 5, 2024 – San Salvador, El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlán

March 9, 2024 – San José, Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional

March 15, 2024 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at Estadio Olímpico

March 22, 2024 – Caracas, Venezuela at Estadio Monumental

April 5, 2024 – Bogotá, Colombia at Estadio El Campín

April 12, 2024 – Lima, Peru at Estadio Nacional

April 19, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at TBA

April 26, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Estadio Vélez

May 2, 2024 – Asunción, Paraguay at Estadio La Nueva Olla

May 9, 2024 – São Paulo, Brazil at Espaço Unimed

Karol G is best known for her third studio album, KG0516, which was released on March 26, 2021. The multi-diamond-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Spanish album chart.